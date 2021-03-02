Amazon Delivery Truck Strikes Sheriff Patrol Car Injuring Officers, Killing 2 Pedestrians

The sheriff's SUV was unoccupied and was parked behind two vehicles that had been in another collision about 30 minutes prior, CHP said

Two civilians were killed and two Riverside County Sheriff's Department members were injured after an Amazon delivery truck struck a patrol SUV in Riverside County, California.

The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and 56th Street when the delivery truck hit the parked patrol SUV, sending it hurtling into four people, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: traffic collision

The SUV was unoccupied and was parked behind two vehicles that had been in another collision about 30 minutes prior, CHP said.

The patrol car was being used to block one southbound lane of Van Buren Blvd in order for the sheriff's personnel to assist with the other collision, according to authorities.

The two pedestrians that were struck and killed were the drivers from the first collision, police confirmed. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The delivery truck driver and the two sheriff's personnel were transported to a local hospital, according to CHP.

The names of the victims, as well as the identity of the Amazon delivery driver, have not been released. However, CHP said that drug or alcohol impairment on the part of the delivery driver is not believed to be a factor at this time.