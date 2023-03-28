Amateur Gold Hunter Finds Huge $160,000 Nugget in Australia

The lucky prospector said: "oh wow, the wife's going to be happy with that"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 28, 2023 09:09 AM
Australian guy finds giant gold nugget
Australian man finds giant gold nugget. Photo: 9 News Australia/Youtube

An Australian man using a budget metal detector has hit the score of a lifetime – a giant gold nugget worth $160,000.

The man, who did not want to be identified, made the life-changing discovery in the southern state of Victoria, the world's largest gold nugget was discovered in 1869.

He was using a Minelab Equinox 800 metal detector, a budget model that retails for about $900, when it hovered over the rock. The mystery man then pulled up a nugget that weighed 143 ounces and contained 83 ounces of gold.

With half of the score in his hands, he went to Darren Kamp from Lucky Strike Gold to see what it was worth. And Kamp told 9News Australia he was staggered by the "once-in-a-lifetime find."

"He said, 'Do you think there's $10,000 worth?' And as soon as it hit my hand I said, 'Try $100,000,' " Kamp told 9News Australia. "And he said, 'Oh wow, the wife's going to be happy with that.' "

The prospector then told Kamp he still had half of the nugget hidden away.

His nugget was found in an area known as the "Golden Triangle" which stretches across Ballarat, Bendigo and St Arnaud in Victoria.

This location has a rich history of mining and was central to Australia's gold rush in the 1800s. About 40 miles west of Bendigo is where the largest gold nugget in the world was found by two miners in 1869. Dubbed the "Welcome Stranger," the 154-pound nugget was 24 inches across and was buried just beneath the dirt.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And for the Australian miner who just found a welcome stranger of his own, the timing is perfect. The ongoing banking issues on Wall Street have left many investors scrambling to secure gold. Some gold stocks have risen by nearly 8% in the past month.

Related Articles
Woman Finds 6-Foot Snake in Her Bed Hi there — attaching permission and photo https://www.facebook.com/zacheryssnakeandreptilerelocation/posts/158606570419863
Woman Finds Deadly 6-Foot Snake While Changing Her Sheets: 'Check the Bed Carefully Tonight!'
Aussie gold hunters
Australian Family Discovers 2 Gold Nuggets Worth More Than $252,000
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Emma Hernan Celeb-Favorite Hotels
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Actor Matthew McConaughey Camila Alves McConaughey attends 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Relationship Timeline
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Relationship Timeline
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Rare giant spider found in Australia
'Big, Beautiful Species' of Giant Trapdoor Spider Discovered
Lily Collins in Japan
Lily Collins Celebrates 34th Birthday in Japan with Husband Charlie McDowell, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Sean Penn's Ex-Wife Leila George Snapped Getting Cozy with 'Animal Kingdom' Costar in Australia
Sean Penn's Ex-Wife Leila George Snapped Getting Cozy with 'Animal Kingdom' Costar in Australia
Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Launches We Love! Erin Napier Unveils Custom Wallpaper Collection, Plus More of the Best New Home Products
Bindi Irwin Is Celebrating Daughter Grace's Upcoming 2nd Birthday with an Australia Zoo Event
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Will Ring in 2nd Birthday with Celebrations Across the Australia Zoo
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today