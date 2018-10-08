Woman Breaks Down in Tears Mourning Sister Killed in Limo Crash: She Lived 'Life to the Fullest'

Just last week, Karina Halse was laughing with her sister, Amanda Halse, at a plant shop in Vermont. Now, Karina is mourning the death of the big sister she remembers as a “charismatic” artist.

Karina spoke through tears on Monday during an interview with Good Morning America, opening up about her sibling and the limousine accident that killed 20 people in Schoharie, New York on Saturday. She said she had exchanged text messages with her sister the day she died.

“I just saw her last Saturday. Me, her and my mom all went to this little plant shop in Vermont and we had just a really nice day out together,” Karina told GMA‘s Robin Roberts. “That was the last time I saw her.”

Amanda was among the 18 people riding in a 2011 Ford Excursion limousine around 1:55 p.m. when the limo failed to stop at an intersection, causing the vehicle to collide with a parked 2015 Toyota Highlander and ultimately fall into a ravine, according to the Daily Gazette.

“We were told that the limousine was going down the hill over 60 miles an hour, missed the stop sign and then hit another car which hit two more pedestrians,” the grieving sister said.

The group was reportedly on their way to a birthday party for Amy Steenburg — who also died in the crash, a relative told NBC News. Amanda was in the limousine with her boyfriend Patrick Cushing, who was also killed, Karina said.

Amanda Halse (left) and Patrick Cushing Amanda Halse/Facebook

“My sister was the most beautiful soul that I’ve ever been so grateful to know in my life. She was creative from the day that she was born. She was an artist,” Karina told Roberts of Amanda on GMA.

“She was such a charismatic person and she just wanted to make sure everyone was happy and I’m so grateful that she was my sister out of everyone else on this earth,” she shared. “And I will always have her in my heart.”

Amanda’s Facebook account painted a picture of her close relationship with her little sister. Late last month, she shared a photo of herself and Karina enjoying ice cream in Vermont. She also shared several photos with her boyfriend, Cushing, whose brother, Justin Cushing, told the New York Times that Amanda and Cushing lived together in Troy.

“He loved Amanda,” Justin told the outlet.

Now, as loved ones of the victims share tributes and set up fundraisers in their honor, Karina says she wants the public to remember Amanda’s carefree attitude.

“If I could have anyone remember Amanda with one thing, it would just be to follow one of her characteristics of not sweating the small stuff and just be grateful that you’re here on this earth,” she told Roberts. “Just be able to be grateful for every day and don’t take things so seriously. Just let loose a little bit ’cause that’s how Amanda lived her life, to the fullest every day.”