The poem, "New Day's Lyric," was published on Instagram along with an accompanying video

Amanda Gorman Pens Inspiring Poem for New Year: 'What Was Cursed, We Will Cure'

Amanda Gorman, who famously recited a moving poem at the 2021 presidential inauguration, has just released a new work to mark the ringing in of the new year.

On Wednesday, Instagram debuted Gorman's poem on the platform with a video of the 23-year-old reciting the work, titled "New Day's Lyric," inside a theater.

"This hope is our door, our portal," Gorman recited in the video. "Even if we never get back to normal, someday we can venture beyond it, to leave the known and take the first steps. So let us not return to what was normal, but reach toward what is next."

In her own post to Instagram, Gorman said she wrote "New Day's Lyric" to "honor both the hurt & the humanity of the last one."

She also announced that she would be helping to raise funds for the International Rescue Committee, an organization that has helped in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instagram had already pledged $50,000 to the cause, Gorman said.

Amanda Gorman Amanda Gorman | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

In her social media message, the Los Angeles native left a positive note for her more than 3.8 million followers.

"I'm always shy to quote my own poems, but I believe it in my bones when I say: Come, look up with kindness yet, for wherever we come together, we will forever overcome," she said.

It's been quite the year for Gorman, who started 2021 performing her poem, "The Hill We Climb," in front of an audience of millions during President Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Gorman lauded poetry for its power to be a form of rebellion.

"Poetry is so important because I think it's a unique communication form, which demands us to rebel against older orders," she says. "When I'm writing a poem, I automatically feel the liberty of... breaking grammar, of deconstructing that which I've been told is perfect and pristine and true. And so I think that's often why the language of the people or the populace is poetry."