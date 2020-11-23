ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Patrick Quinn Dies at Age 37

"We will always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his tireless fight against ALS," the Facebook page Quinn for the Winn wrote

Patrick Quinn, the co-creator of the popular ALS Ice Bucket Challenge fundraising campaign, died on Sunday. He was 37.

The Facebook page Quinn for the Winn announced the news in a post on the social media platform. "It is with great sadness that we must share the passing of Patrick early this morning," the statement read. "We will always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his tireless fight against ALS."

Quinn's death comes seven years after his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

ALS is an incurable nervous system disease that weakens nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, eventually killing them off. And the prognosis is tragically poor, though it depends on the person — the average survival time post-diagnosis is three years. Twenty percent will live to five years, 10 percent will live another 10 years and 5 percent will live 20 or more.

Quinn's work with the Ice Bucket Challenge helped raise over $220 million in medical research for the disease, according to Reuters.

The campaign first went viral in 2014 as people all around the world posted videos of themselves dumping buckets of ice water on their heads and challenged others to do the same while collecting donations for ALS research.

Hundreds of supporters shared their condolences for Quinn's friends and family on social media, praising him for raising awareness for the disease, which impacts approximately 12,000 to 15,000 Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"God Bless you, Pat. You were an inspiration to so many. You accepted your mission and fought a truly amazing battle. What you have achieved these past few years will be remembered for many lifetimes," one supporter wrote. "Yonkers and the ALS community were lucky to have you as their warrior. Rest easy pal. You can be assured that your friends and family will fight every August Until a CURE!"