Alligator Bites Off Man's Leg at Florida RV Park and Is Later Spotted With Foot in Its Mouth

A Florida man has lost a portion of his right leg after he was reportedly attacked by an alligator at an RV park in Brevard County.

The 72-year-old victim lost his leg from the knee down after he was bitten Friday at Great Outdoors RV and Golf Resort in Titusville, according to NBC affiliate WESH and CBS affiliate WKMG-TV.

Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) officials said the animal had pulled the man's leg off during the attack, which was reported to authorities just before 2 p.m., WKMG-TV and Florida Today reported.

The reptile retreated into the water after the attack, according to WKMG-TV.

A short time later, authorities with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office came upon an alligator with a human foot sticking out of its mouth, per WESH's report.

The victim was airlifted to the Holmes Regional Medical Center down in Melbourne for treatment, according to WESH and Florida Today. His condition remains unclear.

The FWC and Brevard County fire officials did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement, the FWC said a nuisance alligator trapper responded to the scene after the attack, according to Florida Today.

Two alligators were trapped and killed by Florida Fish and Wildlife officials after Friday's attack, WKMG-TV and FOX affiliate WSVN reported. It is unclear if either alligator was involved in the attack.

An FWC officer later recovered the victim's leg and foot from the water, per WESH's report.

Ron Peoples, who lives in the community, told WESH that alligators would lay on a bank "about 15 feet between the house and the water."

He said the reptiles have been found under cars in nearby garages "because they're going from lake to lake" during mating season, per the report.

"They basically live here like we do. We just have to be respectful of them and cautious," Peoples told the outlet.