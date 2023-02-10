All-Women Team of Navy Pilots to Make History with Flyover at Super Bowl 2023: 'Humbled and Honored'

"It's not a feeling I can even put into words," Lt. Katie Martinez, who is participating in the flyover, said in a U.S. Navy press release

By
Published on February 10, 2023 02:51 PM

A team of all women will make history when they conduct the pregame flyover at Super Bowl 2023.

Seven women from the U.S. Navy will take part in the historic flight over State Farm Stadium on Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LVII, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, FOX affiliate KSAZ-TV reports.

The Navy says the flyover will honor "50 years of women flying" for the maritime service branch, which began teaching women to fly in 1973.

Lt. Katie Martinez, a Naval Flight Officer assigned to VFA-122, told the Navy that she is thrilled to be part of such a special event.

"It's not a feeling I can even put into words," Martinez explained in a Jan. 27 press release. "It doesn't get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval Aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Female Navy pilots to make historic flyover at Super Bowl l GMA
GMA

Of the first eight women to attend the Navy flight school in Pensacola, Fla., six earned their Wings of Gold a year later, according to the Navy. These women were given the title of "The First Six," and paved the way for more women to follow in their footsteps.

Among the current Navy women participating in the flyover is Jacqui Drew, who will pilot the F-35C Lightning II before Sunday's big game, according to the Arizona Republic.

"In a lot of ways, if you're doing any type of flyover, it's always a cool experience," she told the outlet. "But if you're a sports fan, I mean, this is as big of a stage as you get."

Lt. Catie Perkowski told Good Morning America that a flyover like the one planned for Sunday is "any pilot's dream."

Her father is equally excited, she added. "My dad did ask me to call him from the sideline [at] the Super Bowl," she said, per the report.

"But for me, as a football fan, when I got the call to do the Super Bowl flyover, it's almost like a dream initially for someone who loves the NFL," Perkowski also said.

The all-female team will fly in a diamond formation over State Farm Stadium at a blistering speed of around 345 mph, according to CBS Sports.

The formation will include two F/A-18F Super Hornets, an F-35C Lightning II and an EA-18G Growler, per the Navy's press release.

Super Bowl LVII airs Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

