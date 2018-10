4 Sisters, an Iraq War Veteran and Newlyweds: All the Victims of the Horrific Limo Crash

It was meant to be a day of fun with friends and family but, instead, Oct. 6 turned into a day of unimaginable tragedy when 20 people lost their lives in one of the country’s deadliest traffic accidents in recent history. All but three of those killed were celebrating Amy Steenburg’s 30th birthday when the “party” limousine they were in failed to stop at an intersection and collided with another vehicle in Schoharie, New York.

The 18 people on the bus and the two pedestrians were teachers, parents, sports enthusiasts and dedicated to their close-knit community.