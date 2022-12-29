Every Planet in the Solar System Is on Display for a Short Time in 'Planet Parade'

People who look up at the night sky to the south will be able to see planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn with their naked eye

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 29, 2022 07:28 PM
Earth and solar system planets, sun and star. Sun, Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, Pluto. Sci-fi background. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. ______ Url(s): https://photojournal.jpl.nasa.gov/catalog/PIA00271 https://photojournal.jpl.nasa.gov/jpeg/PIA15160.jpg https://images.nasa.gov/details-PIA01492 https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/resources/17549/saturn-mosaic-ian-regan https://images.nasa.gov/details-PIA21061 https://mars.nasa.gov/resources/6453/valles-marineris-hemisphere-enhanced/ https://images.nasa.gov/details-PIA23121 https://images.nasa.gov/details-PIA22946 https://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/good-morning-from-the-international-space-station-1 Software: Adobe Photoshop CC 2015. Knoll light factory. Adobe After Effects CC 2017.
Photo: iStock/Getty

Anyone who looked up at the sky on Wednesday night may have caught a glimpse of an impressive sight: all the planets of our solar system on display.

The phenomenon — also known as a "planet parade" — allows people to see planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn with their naked eye. Those with telescopes or binoculars could also catch sight of planets further away from Earth, like Uranus and Neptune.

"The opportunity to see all the planetary family at a glance does not happen often," Dr. Gianluca Masi, an astronomer who works with the Virtual Telescope Project, told the Daily Mail.

"We have just a couple of days to look at this parade before Mercury will disappear into the solar glare," Masi added.

Per Fox Weather, the parade will be visible into Thursday night. As Sky & Telescope noted, on "December 21st, the seven planets (and Moon) will span [a 146 degree] arc of sky. That shrinks to [a 135-degree arc] by year's end, around the time Mercury departs the scene."

After sunset, the planets will appear across the sky to the south in the order of Mars, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Mercury, and Venus, according to CBS News.

A clear sky is needed to view the planets properly.

"People should look southward about 30 to 45 minutes after sunset to catch Mercury and Venus before they're too close to the horizon to observe," Vahé Peroomian, a University of Southern California professor of astronomy and physics, told CBS News.

"Jupiter, Saturn and Mars will be visible once it gets dark, from southeast to east," Peroomian added.

This isn't the first time multiple planets were visible at the same time this year. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn were displayed in the sky in that order back in June — a rare alignment that hadn't been seen since December 2004 and won't be seen again until 2040.

However, Peroomian noted what's even more impressive is that Uranus and Neptune were also visible close together in the sky on Wednesday night. He told CBS that Neptune and Uranus orbit the sun for approximately 165 and 84 years, respectively. As a result, the two planets often "spend considerable time on opposite sides of the Sun from our vantage point."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since Uranus orbits much faster than Neptune, he said, "it won't be possible to see both planets in the night sky at the same time for several decades."

Related Articles
5 Planets Will Align in Rare Celestial Event That Won’t Be Seen Again Until 2040
5 Planets Will Align in Rare Event That Won't Happen Again Until 2040 — Here's How to See It
The last full moon of 2020, also known as the Cold Moon, rises behind the snow-topped San Gabriel Mountains and the Los Angeles downtown skyline at sunset as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on December 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Everything to Know About December's Cold Moon, the Last Full Moon of the Year
Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon
Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon
Beaver moon rising behind Gran Sasso dItalia picks is seen from LAquila, Italy, on November 7, 2022. November full moon takes this name because during this month beavers fill the banks of rivers and build their dams and dens to take refuge in view of winter. On november 8, 2022, the moon will be in its last total eclipse before 2025.
Everything to Know About November's Beaver Blood Moon
The full Buck Moon or Thunder Moon passes behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building lit in the flag colors of countries competing in the Tokyo Olympics as it rises in New York City on July 23, 2021 as seen from Lyndhurst, New Jersey.
Everything to Know About July's Buck Moon, the Biggest Supermoon of the Year
The &lsquo;Great&rsquo; Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn
The Countdown Is on for the 'Christmas Star'! Here's How to Watch
Comet Leonard
The Ultimate Space Guide to Comet Leonard: When and How to Watch
World's Largest Gingerbread Village
Chef Creates World's Largest 'Gingerbread Village' — with 1,800 lbs. of Frosting!
Sarah Jessica Parker Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker, Orlando Bloom Share Photos of the 'Once in a Lifetime' Christmas Star
double planet
Jupiter and Saturn Will Form a 'Double Planet' in the Sky — Just in Time for Christmas!
Best Luxury Gifts
Shop the 47 Best Luxurious Gifts of 2022, Including Meghan Markle’s Go-To Handbag
https://www.tiktok.com/@kekepalmer/video/7174472030358867246?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7174472030358867246&lang=en. Keke Palmer /Tiktok
Pregnant Keke Palmer Happily Dances with Baby Bump on Display in Vibrant TikTok: Watch
Wolf Moon
International Observe the Moon Night Is Oct. 16 (Ahead of the Hunter's Moon Oct. 20): How to Celebrate
Comet Neowise, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on Visiting Comet, Outer Space - 05 Jul 2020
Watch Neowise Comet Zip Past Earth in 'Beautiful' Video from the International Space Station
Perseid Meteor Showers
How to Watch the Perseids Meteor Shower — the Ultimate Celestial Event of the Summer
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks