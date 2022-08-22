See All of the Photos from Sheryl Sandberg's Dreamy Weekend Wedding to Tom Bernthal

Business executive and philanthropist Sandberg married Bernthal, the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, on Saturday

By
and
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

Published on August 22, 2022 05:22 PM
01 of 10

The Newlyweds

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal. Allan Zepeda

They're married! Business executive and philanthropist Sheryl Sandberg wed Tom Bernthal, the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Trail Creek Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming.

02 of 10

Up in the Air

Tom Bernthal (top left) and Sheryl Sandberg (right) at their wedding. Allan Zepeda

"We both love it out West. We both love big open spaces. We got engaged on a ranch in the middle of nowhere, and we were in Jackson a couple of years ago and kind of fell in love," Bernthal — here during the hora with his bride — told PEOPLE ahead of the big day.

03 of 10

Dinner Time!

Tom Bernthal and Sheryl Sandberg. Allan Zepeda

"Tom and I met each other later in life — and that means we bring to this relationship a lifetime of friends we each had as well as some friends we've made together," Sandberg recently told PEOPLE. "What happened this weekend is that our friends became friends and that was so special."

04 of 10

Into the Woods

The bride wore Monique Lhiullier, off the rack, and changed into a shorter version for the reception. Though she planned to change into cowboy boots (like the groom!), a last-minute zipper break threw a snag into those plans.

05 of 10

Cut the Cake!

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal. Allan Zepeda

Guests dined on avocado tartlets, wagyu steaks and black cod. For dessert, there was Affogato and a chocolate-vanilla cake by Charm City Cakes, with coral and pink flowers to match the locally sourced coral and pink dahlias that adorned the reception.

06 of 10

Friends and Coworkers

Tom Bernthal, Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan. Allan Zepeda

Among the celebrity guests: Sandberg's Meta colleague Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Sandberg, currently COO of the company, plans to step down this fall.

07 of 10

A Grand Slam

Serena Williams (left) and Sheryl Sandberg (right of center) with friends. Allan Zepeda

Sandberg's girlfriends including Serena Williams (left) hit the dance floor wtih the bride.

08 of 10

Brotherly Bond

The Bernthal brothers: Nicholas, Tom and Jon. Allan Zepeda

Tom's brothers Nicholas, a surgeon, and Jon, an actor, were also on hand for the nuptials.

09 of 10

So Happy Together

Tom Bernthal and Sheryl Sandberg. Allan Zepeda

For Sandberg, whose late husband Dave Goldberg tragically died in 2015 while the couple were on vacation in Mexico, finding love after loss was never something she felt was a guarantee.

"I never wanted to grow old alone, and when you lose a spouse suddenly, what you're facing is growing old alone," Sandberg shared. "And it's really hard."

It was Dave's own brother Rob who first introduced Sandberg to divorcé Tom, Rob's longtime friend, in 2019.

"He said, 'How about my sister-in-law?' And I kind of said, 'Well, sure. That sounds amazing. But I need somebody who's attainable,' " Tom recalled.

10 of 10

A Growing Family

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal with their children. Aidan Tanner

Ahead of the wedding festivities, the couple took a camping trip with their combined five kids, her two and his three.

"We just saw it as a chance for us to really be with the kids together," Tom said.

"No connectivity!" added Sheryl.