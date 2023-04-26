Alex Cooper Reveals Details of 'Incredible' Engagement — Including Surprise Cameo from Morgan Freeman!

"It was truly the best moment of my life," Alex Cooper said on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy

By
Published on April 26, 2023 05:10 PM
Alex Cooper Confirms Engagement to Matt KaplanPhoto Credit: Aaron Idelson
Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan. Photo: Aaron Idelson

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper is spilling the tea about her engagement to Matt Kaplan!

In a W Magazine interview published earlier this week, Cooper, 28, confirmed that she and the 39-year-old Hollywood producer — nicknamed "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" — got engaged on March 3.

Cooper then shared all of the intimate details about their engagement on the latest episode of her popular podcast.

"It was truly the best moment of my life," Cooper said. "It was such an incredible moment."

As for keeping the good news under wraps for over a month, the podcaster said she's "so happy that I kept it for myself and my family and my friends." However, she admitted that "after a week I was starting to twitch" at not being able to wear the ring or spill the beans while being asked about their relationship in interviews.

Kaplan proposed on a Friday, and left the couple's home early that morning, Cooper recounted on the episode. Typically, she said that Kaplan brings her a cup of coffee in the morning. But this time, he didn't, claiming he had an early morning meeting to attend.

Later that day, Cooper left home for what she believed was a photoshoot for her W Magazine interview. "Little did I know, this was a fake photoshoot," said Cooper, who didn't think much of the situation as she got glammed up — even when they made sure to do her nails.

Alex Cooper attends Cosmopolitan's celebration of the launch of CosmoTrips and Fêtes cover star Laura Harrier at Skybar on September 29, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Alex Cooper. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Eventually, Cooper was able to head home. When she arrived, she noticed Kaplan's car was gone.

"I open the door, and all of a sudden there are candles everywhere," Cooper said. "And there is a laptop sitting with a sign that says, 'play me.' And Adele is playing all throughout our house."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Upon pressing play, Cooper said Kaplan appeared on the screen "in the same exact outfit" he wore for their first Zoom meeting in 2020.

When the video ended, Cooper was joined by a videographer as she went on a scavenger hunt throughout the home. At this point, Cooper said she realized what was about to happen. "But I'm still in denial," she adds. "I'm like, 'What's going on?' "

The scavenger hunt took Cooper to different corners of their home, where Kaplan had set up special mementos like framed photos symbolizing their "firsts," a collection of her favorite foods and more.

The last card, Cooper said, led her to a closet where Kaplan had laid out her engagement outfit. "It wasn't heels, it wasn't a dress," she added — it was sweatpants and sweatshirt.

Cooper then walked outside, where Kaplan was awaiting her arrival alongside their two dogs, who were wearing bow-ties.

Kaplan then got down on one knee and told his then-girlfriend, "I can't imagine my life without you."

"You're my person. You're my best friend. You're my soulmate," he added, according to Cooper. "You're the best sex I've ever had and you mean everything to me in this world. Please marry me. I love you."

Alex Cooper Confirms Engagement to Matt KaplanPhoto Credit: Aaron Idelson
Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan. Aaron Idelson

Cooper said both she and Kaplan sobbed after she accepted the proposal. She praised Matt for being "so creative and thoughtful," adding, "he knew I wanted it to be private."

The two celebrated with a toast to their future before Kaplan told Cooper to pack a bag for a night at the Bel-Air and dinner at the Four Seasons, where the surprises continued.

For his last gesture, Kaplan had invited and flown in their friends and family to join them in celebration of their engagement.

"It was truly the most memorable, loving experience that I've ever, ever had in my life. And it was perfect and I will remember it for the rest of my life," said Cooper.

During the dinner, Cooper's friend Lauren McMullen made a special speech in honor of her friend to the group, which ended up including Morgan Freeman, who just happened to be at there as well.

"He joined the circle," Cooper said, explaining that it seemed he didn't want to interrupt by walking through. The podcaster recalled that the actor kept "smiling" throughout the speech, and then made an exit when it was over.

"Best night of my life," Cooper said.

Though it's been over a month since the proposal, Cooper said she doesn't "feel any difference" in their relationship.

"This is not going to change anything," she said before pointing to her ring. "I'm just happy that we're going to be together and we're going to make it work and hopefully start a family."

As for questions about the wedding itself — including if Cooper will take Kaplan's last name — Cooper said, "Let's save that for another episode."

You can listen to the Call Her Daddy episode here.

Related Articles
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister for First Time
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister Born with Rare Condition for First Time: 'So Emotional'
Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur wedding credit: courtesy Buzz Aldrin
Newlywed Buzz Aldrin Says Wife Anca Faur Is the 'Wizard of Oz Package': 'Brains, Heart, Courage'
Captain Roy Sewell Jr., Tenn. Volunteer Firefighter, 27, Expecting Second Child Dies in Rollover Crash
Tenn. Firefighter Expecting Baby with Wife Dies Responding to Crash, Last Words Were 'Where Do You Need Me?'
Austin Hatch—Who Survived 2 Plane Crashes That Killed His Family— Becomes a First-Time Dad: ‘Grateful’
Austin Hatch—Who Survived 2 Plane Crashes That Killed His Family—Becomes a Dad: 'Grateful' (Exclusive)
Matt Kaplan, Alex Cooper
Who Is Alex Cooper's Fiancé? All About Matt Kaplan
Wallace Fauquet's
'Doting' Dad of 4 Dies After Truck Crashes, Bursts into Flames on Conn. Bridge: 'His Kids Were Everything'
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Drown After Being Swept Offshore in Florida
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Die After Getting Swept Away by Rip Current on Family Beach Outing
one of the last Pearl Harbor U.S.S. Arizona survivors, Ken Potts, dying at the age of 102
Ken Potts, One of the Last Pearl Harbor Survivors, Dies at Age 102: 'Keep Their Memories Alive'
Man Who Fled Taliban to Live in L.A. Gets Violin After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Man Who Fled the Taliban Gets Violin from Stranger After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Parents Hold Special Baby Shower For Their Recently-Separated Conjoined Twins
Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6 Months, Get Their Own Baby Shower at Home: 'Everything's Good,' Says Mom
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Double Date Delight at Coachella! Jeff Bezos Steps Out with Kris Jenner While Cory Gamble Escorts Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Dance to Bad Bunny at Coachella 
Dennis Barnes, New Orleans high school teen receiving $9 million in scholarship offers from 125 colleges around the U.S.
New Orleans High School Student Receives Record $9M in Scholarship Offers from 125 Colleges
Waldorf Man Wins Three Top Pick 5 Prizes Months Apart with Same Number
Md. Man Wins $50K on Lottery 3 Times in 11 Months with the Same Exact Number: 'You Never Know'
Alex Cooper Confirms Engagement to Matt KaplanPhoto Credit: Aaron Idelson
Alex Cooper Is Engaged! 'Call Her Daddy' Host Reveals How Fiancé Matt Kaplan Popped the Question
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California
Powerball Ticket Worth $1.5 Million Claimed Hours Before Expiration
Woman, 87, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand
Illinois Woman, 78, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand