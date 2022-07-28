13-Year-Old Girl Accepted into Medical School Urges Other Kids, 'Don't Let Anybody Tell You No' 

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRoy9PzoOg1/ thebrownstemgirl's profile picture thebrownstemgirl Link in Bio Any amount helps support a Brown STEM Girl Scolar! Hey Everyone here's an opportunity of a lifetime to support a Brown STEM Girl. It's Alena Analeigh's desire to create cultural awareness through STEM and provide four amazing girls an opportunity of a life time to go beyond their own communities. The Brow STEM Girl has an opportunity for you to help sponsor four girls on this amazing trip to visit the Iconic Art Science Museum in Singapore. All donations are tax-deductible and please share if you can https://gofund.me/a4e594fe Edited · 52w

Alena Analeigh Wicker | Credit: thebrownstemgirl/Instagram