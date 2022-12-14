'Dedicated' Alaska Officer 'Tragically Killed' After Being Attacked by Muskox Outside His Home

Curtis Worland was "attempting to haze a group of muskox from near his dog kennel at his home" when he was attacked, authorities say

Published on December 14, 2022 11:22 AM
Curtis Worland
Curtis Worland. Photo: Alaska State Troopers

A court services officer with the Alaska State Troopers died on Tuesday after being attacked by a muskox outside of his home.

"We are deeply saddened to report that one of our own, Court Services Officer Curtis Worland, was tragically killed during a muskox attack near Nome earlier today," the Alaska State Troopers wrote in a social media tribute.

Worland was "attempting to haze a group of muskox from near his dog kennel at his home when one of the muskox attacked him," according to a news release from the authorities. He was declared dead at the scene.

Nome Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Departments Chief Jim West Jr. said Worland had a significant wound to his femoral artery, according to The Nome Nugget.

a Musk Ox stands in the wind on the North Slope tundra of Alaska
Muskox. Getty

Worland spent his entire career with the Nome Alaska State Troopers, authorities said.

"Curtis proudly wore the Court Services Officer uniform and honorably served the people of Alaska for 13 years. He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family," Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell said in a statement.

"I hope that Alaskans will keep Curtis' family, friends, loved ones, and the Alaska State Troopers in your thoughts as we process this tragic loss for our state," Cockrell added. "He will be sorely missed by the DPS family."

The Nome Police Department also mourned his death, sharing that they will be wearing "black mourning shrouds" over their badges.

"CSO Worland served Nome honorably and was a pleasure to work with," they wrote in a social media tribute. "We give our condolences to his family."

Muskox are "stocky, long-haired" animals that can weigh up to 800 lbs., according to the Alaska Fish and Game Department.

Both male and female have horns, although officials note the "the horns of bulls are larger and heavier."

Additional details about the muskox that attacked Worland have not been publicly shared.

Worland's death is being investigated by Alaska State Troopers as well as Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

