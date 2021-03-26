The Blue Arctic Waste employee was attempting to empty a trash can in front of an Anchorage, Alaska house when the fatal incident happened

'Customer Favorite' Garbage Truck Driver Killed After His Vehicle Slides Over Him on Icy Road

An Alaska man has died after authorities say he became stuck underneath his sliding garbage truck while on the job.

Robin E. Hager, a 62-year-old Blue Arctic Waste employee, was working on Thursday morning when the fatal incident occurred, according to a press release from the Anchorage Police Department.

Authorities said they were called to 5200 block of Caribou Avenue in Russian Jack Park, a neighborhood of Anchorage, just after 7 a.m.

An initial investigation by police determined that Hager had pulled up to a residence in the garbage truck and was preparing to empty trash cans.

After lowering the truck's arm, officials said he was unable to lift a garbage can because it was frozen to the ground.

Hager then exited the truck and attempted to lift the can himself, but was struck by the unoccupied truck, which began sliding on the ice, according to the release.

"The truck's extended arm knocked over the driver who fell underneath the garbage truck as it was sliding," police wrote.

Authorities said nearby citizens came to help and began performing CPR on the victim until medics arrived and took over.

According to NBC affiliate KTUU, Jennifer Vinsonhalor was one of those bystanders.

"I didn't have a phone, so I ran and called for help and called 911," she recalled to the outlet. "I'm medically trained, so I knew to start chest compressions."

Vinsonhalor and the rest of the citizens' efforts were not enough, though, and Hager was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after, police said.

An investigation is currently underway by the Anchorage Police Department, according to the release.

Following the accident, Vinsonhalor told KTUU that she had never met the driver before, but had just thanked him earlier in the day for emptying her cans and occasionally putting them back by her house.

"I was talking to him telling him how much I always appreciate him doing that for us," she explained to the outlet.

Vinsonhalor also noted that while she was performing CPR on Hager, he was still breathing so she spoke with him and tried to keep him calm.

"I knew that I needed to pray for him while we were doing this," she told the outlet. "Then the police came. They said he didn't suffer."

An administrator at Blue Arctic Waste told KTUU that Hager was "a diligent employee who had worked at the company for several years" and was a "customer favorite" because of how helpful he was to people on his route.