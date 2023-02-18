Ala. Mom Welcomes Second Set of Identical Twins in Just 13 Months: 'Round Two'

Britney and Frankie Alba unexpectedly found themselves parents of four when daughters Lynlee and Lydia joined sons Luka and Levi

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 18, 2023 01:05 AM
Photo: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Britney and Frankie Alba have gotten a crash course on what it means to have a full house!

The Alabama couple, who welcomed identical twin daughters in August 2022, were already well-prepared for their girls' arrival and everything involved in raising multiples: They'd just had identical twin babies 13 months earlier.

Six months after giving birth to sons Luka and Levi, Britney had a suspicion that she might be expecting again. As it turns out, her intuition proved to be true.

"I just walked up to [my husband]," she said in a video posted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "And I was like, 'Frankie look, we're pregnant again."

At first, the couple — who assumed they would be having only one more baby — felt prepared enough. Britney, 27, an elementary school teacher, noted that she and Frankie, 25, a firefighter, were confident in their parenting skills.

"We were like okay, we just had two, we can handle one more," she related.

But things took a quick turn that neither of them expected.

"When they did the ultrasound they said there was one baby. [The technician] said 'Let me double check, and she was like, 'Oh my goodness ... there's two.' "

"And we start laughing because we think it's a joke. And she's like 'No. I wouldn't joke about this. There's two.' "

Adding to the amazing defying odds of having twins once again, the Alba's newest set of babies were diagnosed as monoamniotic-monochorionic, which means they share the same placenta, amniotic sac and fluid.

"MoMo" twins are some of the rarest types of twins, making up less than 1 percent of all births in the United States, according to a press release from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"You know, it's funny, I wasn't scared," Alba told the Today show of the miraculous happening. "I remember thinking, 'Okay! Round two.'"

She was admitted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Women and Infants Center, where she noted that her care team was "literally like family."

When daughters Lynlee and Lydia arrived, the couple said that they felt their family was complete. "When we had all four, it felt right. It was home," Britney noted.

Now, with four babies in tow, the family attracts a considerable amount of attention when they are out and about.

"People gawk at us when we're out in public. I used to get stopped all the time when it was just Luka and Levi — you know, people asking, 'Are they twins?' Now it's like a circus," Britney told the Today show. "Everyone wants to get a look!"

"Before it was like 'how are we going to have two babies,' and now it's like 'two babies, that's nothing,'" Britney said. "It sounds like work but we love it. It's just become a new normal and it's good."

