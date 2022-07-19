"All I care about is getting home," Steven Hull Raley, who was known for his @pissed_off_trucker account, said in his final TikTok video

Alabama Man, Known as 'Pissed Off Trucker' on TikTok, Dead at 52 Following Crash

An Alabama man, who was known as "Pissed Off Trucker" on TikTok, died in an accident earlier this month, just hours after he expressed his desire to get home.

Steven Hull Raley, 52, was behind the wheel of his semi truck when it veered off of the road, the Kansas Highway Patrol told local NBC affiliate KSNW. Raley's truck then rammed through a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) fence and continued going for a quarter-mile. The truck then turned around and went back through the same fence before going across eastbound and westbound lanes on I-70. It ended up in a nearby ditch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Per The Kansas City Star, Raley was rushed to Citizens Medical Center where he was declared dead. Officials told the outlet he was wearing a seatbelt when he crashed his 2019 Volvo semi around 8:30 p.m. local time.

The incident is still being investigated, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

The Kansas Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Houston DJ, 23, Dies After Falling from Balcony of Girlfriend's High-Rise Apartment Building

In his final TikTok video Raley — who went by @pissed_off_trucker on the social media platform — spoke about wanting to go home.

"All I care about is getting home on home time," he told his followers. "That's what I care about more than anything else."

Raley, who has more than 200K followers on the platform, ended with, "I appreciate all of you guys on TikTok. I do, y'all are good people. But if I'm not on your 'For You' page, I don't care. Just get me home."

A GoFundMe started by his wife's colleagues aims to cover funeral expenses and has raised more than $3,000 of its $5,000 goal.

"While we cannot imagine the pain and grief she is experiencing, we know that her husband was her world," it reads in part.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.