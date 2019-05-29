Alabama Father of 2 Dies After Being Bit By Copperhead Snake: He 'Just Couldn't Recover'

Image zoom Getty

An Alabama father of two was killed over Memorial Day weekend after he was bitten by a copperhead snake outside his family’s Smith Lake home in Walker County.

Oliver “Chum” Baker, 52, died Monday, three days after the reptile bit him outside on a stone patio as he walked his dog, according to AL.com.

His brother, Reb Baker, wrote on Facebook that Chum fell unconscious within two minutes of being bitten, prompting Reb to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation before paramedics arrived. He ended the post by asking his followers to pray for his brother in hopes that he would recover.

Chum was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and was later airlifted to a hospital in the city of Huntsville, where he died never having regained consciousness.

The family told AL.com that Chum suffered an allergic reaction to the snake’s venom that led to anaphylactic shock and cardiac arrest.

“It was a whole chain of events. His organs just couldn’t recover,” said Reb, who wrote on Facebook Sunday that his brother was comatose with renal failure and a high fever.

The next day, he confirmed his death, writing “I lost my brother/best friend.”

Copperhead bites are common, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo, as the reptiles are quick to strike, and while the snake’s venom is painful, it’s relatively mild and rarely fatal, according to Reptiles magazine.

Chum leaves behind wife, Marilou, and sons, Charlie and Walden.