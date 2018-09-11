Alabama College Student, 21, Killed in Skydiving Accident: 'Most Loyal, Caring Man I’ve Ever Met'

A 21-year-old Auburn University student was killed on Sunday while skydiving after complications with his parachute.

Sawyer Stephen Campbell was jumping at the Tuskegee, Alabama, Municipal Airport, Tuskegee Police Chief Marquez James, confirmed to PEOPLE.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. at 10,000 feet in the air. Chief James said that the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and his death is under investigation.

“Mr. Campbell sustained fatal injuries after having complications with his parachute while attempting to land,” Chief James wrote in a statement. “Mr. Campbell was treated by medics and ambulance prior to being pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Campbell’s friend, Haden Wilkinson, posted on Facebook Monday that he “lost my best friend yesterday.”

“Most loyal, caring, and loving man I’ve ever met,” he continued to write, adding that “skydiving brought him life, happiness, and peace.”

“You brought out the fun side of me every time I was with you, and got me into more trouble than I would have ever wanted. Without you, I can genuinely say, growing up wouldn’t have been a memorable experience. There was never a dull moment in your presence. Every memory I have growing up, and many in college, includes this goof.”

Hyde Homes, a company that “builds affordable, new homes,” and is owned by Campbell’s father, Mike Sawyer, also posted on Facebook and wrote that “it is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own.”

“Sawyer Campbell, son of Mike Campbell, died yesterday in Tuskegee in a skydiving accident,” they said. “We will miss him terribly, but we will cherish the memories that we had with him the short time that he was with us.”

The Tuskegee Police Department is treating this incident as a death investigation until all facts and information pertaining to the incident has been reviewed.