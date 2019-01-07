Alabama Bride Dances with Terminally Ill Father in Heartwarming Video: It Was a 'Perfect Day'

Ever since Mary was a little girl, she and her dad, Jim Roberts, dreamed of the day they’d share a father-daughter dance at her wedding.

They’d dance around the kitchen to Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” in a sweet tradition that let to Mary’s love of dance, according to AL.com reported.

So, when Mary became engaged to James Butts, the close knit father and daughter were excited to walk down the aisle together and share their special dance.

But when Jim was diagnosed in May 2017 with glioblastoma —a fast-growing brain tumor— and began hospice care, the doting father didn’t know whether he’d live to see his daughter’s Dec. 29 wedding date, AL.com reported.

Mary Bourne Butts (left) and Jim Roberts Blue Room Photography

Still, the pair was determined to have their dance.

“We weren’t sure how he was going to even feel that day,” Mary told Fox News. “We just knew that we were going to do it somehow.”

Mary Bourne Roberts (left) and Jim Roberts Blue Room Photography

And they did. James and Mary wed last month at St. Francis at the Point in Point Clear, and Jim, who uses a wheelchair, walked Mary down the aisle in front of their 175 guests, according to Fox News.

During the reception, Mary and Jim shared their long-awaited father-daughter dance, with Mary pushing her smiling father across the dance floor. Jim appeared to sing the song and even became emotional during the dance.

The Facebook video has been viewed over 250,000 times.

Blue Room Photography

“It was such a good thing to happen to him,” Jim’s wife, Tracy Roberts, told AL.com. “He would have cried through the whole thing even if he’d been on his feet.”

Tracy added that the dance was a testimony of Mary’s love for her dad.

“He was overwhelmed with pride and the love he feels for her,” Tracy told the publication. “It was a great day for him, a beautiful, perfect day for all of us.”