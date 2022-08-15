Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Get Help from Strangers After Car Battery Dies: 'No 5 Mile Walk for Us'

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts needed a helping hand recently — and thanks to two strangers, they got it!

Documenting the act of kindness on social media, the Today weatherman and the ABC News senior national affairs correspondent shared that they found themselves in a pickle on Friday after going out to dinner in Chatham, New York.

"I left the lights on [in] our car during dinner and the battery died," shared Roker, 67.

In her own post, Roberts, 61, wrote that "after a nice dinner" together, finding out about their car problem was "a bummer."

Fortunately, they were able to find two strangers to help get their weekend back on track.

Roberts wrote that she "took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables" — and it paid off.

"Phil and his sweet family came to the rescue! No 5 mile walk for us tonight!" Roberts wrote. "Thanks for the #kindness."

Added Roker, "These nice folks gave us a jump!!! Jump started our weekend."

Alongside their posts, the couple both shared the same image of Roker giving a big thumbs up in front of the car as the good Samaritans grinned on the other side of the vehicle.

The couple made another appearance on each other's Instagram feeds on Sunday, as Roker posted a video of the two participating in Today's 30-day walking challenge.

"And look who's out on the road already. It's Deborah Roberts," Roker narrated in the clip, high-fiving his wife as she ran in the opposite direction.

"Look at her go. There she goes. She's going a lot faster than I'm going, but it's not how fast you go. It's what you get done, right?" he added.

Playfully referencing what happened on Friday, one social media user joked, "No jump start needed this morning!? 😂"

Back in June, Roker and Roberts celebrated their 19-year-old son Nick's high school graduation.

"And just like that! Nick Roker: High School graduate from the [Aaron School]," Roker captioned photos of Nick as a toddler and a high school graduate. "We are sooo proud of this young man."

"What a day this had been! A heart full of joy and gratitude!" Roberts captioned her Instagram post, which included a heartwarming photo of her tearfully hugging Nick while Roker watches with tears in his eyes. "Happy graduation day Nick Roker. Your village has never failed!"