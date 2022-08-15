Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Get Help from Strangers After Car Battery Dies: 'No 5 Mile Walk for Us'

"Jump started our weekend!!" Al Roker said of the act of kindness

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones

Alexis Jones is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She majors in Psychology with a minor in Film, Television and Digital Media at UCLA, where she serves as the Arts and Entertainment editor of the student newspaper, the Daily Bruin. She loves Taylor Swift, dancing and watching Vanderpump RulesSummer House and Southern Charm on Bravo. One of her life goals is to see all of her favorite artists perform live at least once.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 04:03 PM
al roker
Photo: Deborah Roberts/Instagram

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts needed a helping hand recently — and thanks to two strangers, they got it!

Documenting the act of kindness on social media, the Today weatherman and the ABC News senior national affairs correspondent shared that they found themselves in a pickle on Friday after going out to dinner in Chatham, New York.

"I left the lights on [in] our car during dinner and the battery died," shared Roker, 67.

In her own post, Roberts, 61, wrote that "after a nice dinner" together, finding out about their car problem was "a bummer."

Fortunately, they were able to find two strangers to help get their weekend back on track.

Roberts wrote that she "took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables" — and it paid off.

"Phil and his sweet family came to the rescue! No 5 mile walk for us tonight!" Roberts wrote. "Thanks for the #kindness."

Added Roker, "These nice folks gave us a jump!!! Jump started our weekend."

Alongside their posts, the couple both shared the same image of Roker giving a big thumbs up in front of the car as the good Samaritans grinned on the other side of the vehicle.

The couple made another appearance on each other's Instagram feeds on Sunday, as Roker posted a video of the two participating in Today's 30-day walking challenge.

"And look who's out on the road already. It's Deborah Roberts," Roker narrated in the clip, high-fiving his wife as she ran in the opposite direction.

"Look at her go. There she goes. She's going a lot faster than I'm going, but it's not how fast you go. It's what you get done, right?" he added.

Playfully referencing what happened on Friday, one social media user joked, "No jump start needed this morning!? 😂"

Back in June, Roker and Roberts celebrated their 19-year-old son Nick's high school graduation.

"And just like that! Nick Roker: High School graduate from the [Aaron School]," Roker captioned photos of Nick as a toddler and a high school graduate. "We are sooo proud of this young man."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"What a day this had been! A heart full of joy and gratitude!" Roberts captioned her Instagram post, which included a heartwarming photo of her tearfully hugging Nick while Roker watches with tears in his eyes. "Happy graduation day Nick Roker. Your village has never failed!"

Related Articles
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Emotionally Celebrate Son Nick’s High School Graduation
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Celebrate Son Nick's High School Graduation: 'What a Day'
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
May 21, 2022: The 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half is held in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by Adam Hunger for NYRR)
Al Roker Runs Brooklyn Half Marathon, Gets Medal from Wife Deborah Roberts
Deborah Roberts Announces Her 'Warm and Inspirational' Sister Has Died of 'Despicable Disease' Dementia https://twitter.com/debrobertsabc/status/1544410054777901056?s=21&t=fXQJKUKL3NYqWkGBz_HdgQ
Deborah Roberts Announces Death of Her 'Warm and Inspirational' Sister After Battle with Dementia
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Al Roker attends the 70th anniversary celebration of NBC's "Today" at The Paley Center for Media on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Al Roker Reveals the 2 Simple Things He's Doing That's Helped Him Lose 45 Lbs. in Just a Few Months
Al Roker son swimmer
Al Roker Shares Video of Son Nick's Sermon at Church: 'Could Not Be Prouder'
TODAY -- Pictured: Carson Daly, Al Roker and Craig Melvin for a Father's Day special on TODAY on Wednesday June 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)
Al Roker, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin Share How Their Dads 'Informed How We Became Fathers'
Al Roker son swimmer
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Celebrate Their Son Nick Getting into College: 'He Is So Excited'
Group of Good Samaritans Help Stop Moving Vehicle After Woman Suffers Medical Episode in Boynton Beach
Watch Good Samaritans Spring into Action to Stop Moving Vehicle After Woman Suffers 'Medical Episode'
Teenage Good Samaritan Rescues Classmate Who Crashed Car into Long Island River
Teenage Good Samaritan Rescues Classmate Who Drove Car into Long Island Bay – Watch
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate Easter with Throwback Family Photos: 'A Day of Joy and Renewal'
Parents Die in Crash, Leaving Behind 2 Kids — and Their Community Is Raising Money to Help Son Pay for College
Parents Die in Fiery Car Crash — and Their Community Is Coming Together to Help the Couple's Sons
chance karnes
Groomsman Dies in Crash on Way to Wedding Reception a Day After His 20th Birthday: 'Rest Easy, Cowboy'
Martha Stewart post photo of Ellen Pompeo at The Bedford
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Anthony Anderson Howard University
Celebs Who Went Back to School After They'd Already Become Famous
Elizabeth Bonker, Nonspeaking Student with Autism Urges Fellow Graduates to ‘Use Your Voice’ in Powerful Speech
Student with Nonspeaking Autism Urges Fellow Graduates to 'Use Your Voice' in Powerful Speech