Airplane Pilots Report Man Flying Jetpack 3,000 Feet Above Los Angeles: 'Only in L.A.'

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... a man on a jetpack?

That's what pilots reported on Sunday evening after spotting what they described as a "guy in a jetpack" flying 3,000 feet above Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) — and just 30 yards away from their planes, CNN reported.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident in a statement to PEOPLE and noted that officials were investigating the matter.

"Two airline flight crews reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack as they were on their final approaches to LAX around 6:35 p.m. PDT Sunday," the spokesperson says. "The FAA alerted local law enforcement to the reports, and the FAA is looking into these reports."

Audio footage obtained by CNN captured the conversations between air traffic control and crews from the American and JetBlue flights shortly after they witnessed the unexpected sighting in the sky.

"Tower. American 1997. We just passed a guy on a jetpack," the first plane reported, according to the outlet. "Off the left side maybe 300 — 30 yards or so. About our altitude."

Ten minutes later, another plane reportedly called in, telling the air traffic controller: "We just saw the guy fly by us on the jetpack."

With the back-to-back sightings, air traffic control officials then issued a warning to planes in the area, including a JetBlue flight.

According to audio obtained by CNN, the air traffic controller advised the JetBlue pilot to "use caution [due to a] person on a jetpack reported 300 yards south," and jokingly added, "Only in L.A."

Along with the FAA, the FBI is also investigating the incident, Laura Eimiller, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles FBI field office, confirms to PEOPLE.