Air Force Training Crash Kills 2, Including Newlywed Pilot, 24: 'This Can't Be Us,' Says Wife

Scot Ames Jr., an instructor pilot, was killed alongside a student pilot from Japan who has not been identified

Two Air Force pilots, one a newlywed and the other a student from Japan, were killed in a plane crash near Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Friday.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. local time, when a T38-C Talon assigned to the 50th Flying Squadron crashed in a wooded area, Col. Seth Graham, 14th Flying Training Wing commander, said in a press conference.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There were two pilots on board, and tragically, neither of them survived the accident," said Graham. "We here are a close-knit team, and the loss of two of our teammates is something that affects us all. That said, the strength of our bond is what will help us get through this together."

Graham said that the plane was carrying an instructor pilot and a student pilot, the latter of whom was from Japan and was part of the Japanese Air Self Defense Force.

The instructor pilot was identified as Scot Ames Jr., a 24-year-old newlywed Air Force instructor from Indiana, NBC/ABC affiliate WTVA reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Kenny Chesney Mourns the Loss of His 'Dear Friend' Who Died in Island Helicopter Crash

He was reportedly married in June, and his wife Audra confirmed her husband's death in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

"I cannot comprehend how this happened. He was a smart pilot. He was a safe pilot. Every morning before work I'd hug him for as long as possible before he'd leave. I'd give him many kisses and tell him to 'please be so safe.' He replied every time with an 'always,'" she wrote. "Scot is the love of my life, he is my world, and my everything. I love him with every ounce of my being. We got so little time together and I'm truly at a loss for words. This can't be me. This can't be us. This can't happen to him."

The Air Force said that the student pilot would be identified "according to Japan's established process," WTVA reported.

The doomed plane took off from Columbus, Mississippi and was headed for Tallahassee when it crashed, according to The New York Times. Columbus Air Force Base is where the 14th Flying Training Wing is based. The Wing reportedly specializes in training undergraduate pilots.