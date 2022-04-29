The turkey has been accosting pedestrians on Anacostia Riverwalk Trail for months, according to residents

Aggressive Turkey Is Attacking People on Popular D.C. Riverwalk: 'He Almost Clawed My Face!'

There's a terrible turkey running around the nation's capital.

According to WJLA, officials in Washington D.C. have warned residents of a turkey that has accosted residents in the area for months.

The wild bird has been spotted around Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, popular with runners, cyclists, and skaters, the outlet said.

"He attacked me. And I run faster and he follows me," jogger Everett Alvarez told WJLA.

Resident Lucinda Fleeson said the turkey almost took a bite out of her behind.

"I tried to get around him and he lunged at me, so I turned around to run and he lunged again and pecked me on my butt!" she said.

An official from Prince George's County Parks and Recreation Department told WJLA that they recommend residents keep their distance from the turkey instead of taking pictures of it.

As some residents say, the turkey may be looking for trouble.

"He jumped in the air and he almost clawed my face, so he kind of knocked me off the bike," singer Dede Folarin told the station.

Folarin said told WRC that he hit the turkey with a twig, which finally compelled the bird to back away from him.

"I put the phone down and found the biggest twig I could find, and I started whacking this bird, and whacked him, like, twice, and feathers went everywhere, and he kind of stepped off back into the brush," he said.

"They can be very aggressive and very fast, and you have just never been attacked by a turkey before," he added.

According to WBAL, Washington D.C. has a large turkey population of about 100 to 200 birds, as noted by the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment.