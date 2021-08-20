10-Year-Old Afghanistan Boy Waiting to Be Adopted by Fla. Couple Leaves Country amid Chaos

Bahaudin Mujtaba and his wife have reportedly been in the process of adopting Noman, a 10-year-old distant relative, for five years

A young Afghan boy is one step closer to his new home.

Bahaudin Mujtaba and his wife were five years into the process of adopting Noman, a 10-year-old distant relative, before the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan — which put the remainder of the process in jeopardy, according to NBC News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's very nervous about the situation in Afghanistan, as obviously every Afghan would be. So there's a lot of uncertainty, a lot of fear," Mujtaba told the outlet on Thursday, noting that he was about "90 percent done" but still had to secure Noman's visa.

"Everything is shut down right now. And that's what the fear he was expressing to me over the phone," he added of the boy.

Fortunately, TODAY reported on Friday morning that Noman had made it out of the country safely, citing the Frank Adoption Center, which is helping Mujtaba and his wife.

Bahaudin Mujtaba, Noman Mujtaba Bahaudin Mujtaba and Noman Mujtaba | Credit: Courtesy Bahaudin Mujtaba via AP

Mujtaba met Noman — who has been staying with different family members since his mother died of cancer — on a trip to Afghanistan five years ago after being introduced by a relative, according to NBC News. The pair are connected through Mujtaba's father's cousin, who is married to Noman's cousin.

"He was very energetic and very talkative, and I fell in love with his personality right then at the time," Mujtaba told the outlet.

Mujtaba, a U.S. citizen who emigrated from Afghanistan 40 years ago, has been back to visit Noman 10 times, according to the Associated Press.

He also told the news agency that Noman — who loves music and hopes to become an engineer or doctor when he grows up — seemingly has diabetes as well as other medical issues.

"We're not really sure exactly what the problems might be," he said, noting that it's unclear if the boy has received adequate medical care.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Even before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, U.S. families faced an uphill adoption battle. Between 1999 and 2019, only 41 Afghan children were adopted by families in the U.S., per the AP.

As for part of what makes the process so difficult, Mary Beth King — the executive director of the Frank Adoption Center — told NBC News that "Afghanistan prefers adopting parents who are originally from Afghanistan who are practicing Muslims."

Bahaudin Mujtaba, Noman Mujtaba Bahaudin Mujtaba and Noman Mujtaba | Credit: Courtesy Bahaudin Mujtaba via AP

While it remains to be seen when Noman will be reunited with Mujtaba, the professor hopes the rest of the process will take place as quickly as possible.

"It's heart-wrenching, obviously, for me not to be able to give him a definitive date in terms of when he'll come," he told NBC News on Thursday.