A plane headed for Mexico City crashed in a field near an airport in the Mexican state of Durango leaving multiple people injured but miraculously all those on board survived the impact.

While no passengers died in the crash, 49 people were hospitalized out of 97 passengers and four crew members who were onboard the Aeromexico plane on the flight 2431, the Associated Press reports.

A fire broke subsequently broke out after all the passengers were able to leave the plane, according to the wire.

In a statement released by Aeromexico, the airline said their “priority is guaranteeing the safety of our clients and crew onboard.”

Emergency personnel at the site of the Aeromexico plane crash in Durango, Mexico HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“At the moment, we do not have a report of any fatalities. We are working with corresponding authorities for the medical attention of the passengers and crew,” the statement continued.

“We are gathering additional information and will provide more details when they become available and confirmed,” the statement added. “We profoundly regret this accident. The families of all those affected are in our prayers and in our hearts. We are focusing on addressing this situation and will do whatever is necessary to assist the families of our clients as well as our crew in these difficult times.”

The Aeromexico plane that crashed in the Mexican state of Durango left multiple people injured and no fatalities HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The governor for Durango, José Rosas Aispuro Torres tweeted that some of the passengers and crew members had been taken to several hospitals within the area.

He also confirmed that there had been no deaths in the crash in a tweet written in Spanish.

Aispuro Torres told Mexican reporters the plane had attempted to abort a takeoff while it was mid-flight due to bad weather, ABC News reported.

Two passengers were critically injured, Fernando Rios, a spokesperson for Durango’s State Coordination of Civil Protection said, according to the outlet.