Adorably Frustrated Toddler Upset He Didn't Get a Kiss Goodbye from Mom in Viral Video

A Florida mom learned her lesson after she accidentally left the house without giving her toddler son a proper kiss goodbye.

Diana Simos shared an adorable video to Facebook earlier this month chronicling her son Alexander’s frustrated response after he didn’t receive a kiss from mom.

In the cute clip, Alexander expresses himself to the best of his abilities, stomping his foot in anger and tossing his arms to the side in confusion.

“She didn’t give you a kiss? And she just went to work?” his father, Christos, translates from behind the camera. “What kind of mother does that?”

Alexander seems to agree, pointing first to his younger sibling, then to his father, and finally to himself before blowing a kiss.

Simos explained in her Facebook post that the incident happened because she was in a rush after soccer practice.

“After Alexander’s soccer practice I was in such a hurry to get back to work and my baby Alex was very upset he didn’t get the proper goodbye,” she wrote. “He had a lot to say and my husband got it all on video lol.”

She later responded to a Facebook commenter and explained that when she returned home, she asked her son if he was mad at her – and he was.

“It broke my heart and I haven’t stopped kissing him since,” she wrote.