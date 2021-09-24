Kara Miller was joined by both of her fathers — one of whom she met for the first time seven months ago — when she said “I do” earlier this month

Adopted Woman Asks Both of Her Dads to Walk Her Down the Aisle on Wedding Day: 'It Was Amazing'

A Utah woman had the wedding of a lifetime after finally meeting her biological father.

Kara Miller, who was adopted by Doug and Dana Ashby when she was 2 days old, grew up not knowing who her birth parents were — but her interest in finding them kept growing over the years.

In 2019, Kara's adoptive mother heard about MyHeritage's DNA Quest, which provides free DNA kits to adopted children who hope to reunite with their biological parents.

Knowing how important finding her biological parents was to Kara, Dana encouraged Kara to give it a try — and in February 2021, Kara got a DNA match from a relative who connected Kara with her biological father.

"It was just exciting," Dana tells People (The TV Show!) on Friday's episode.

kara miller wedding (L-R) Mark Wadley, Kara Miller, Doug Ashby | Credit: Branson Maxwell

The discovery was just as monumental for her biological father, Mark Wadley.

"I never knew that the day would ever come. I never thought it would," says Mark, who was 19 when Kara was born. "I've always wondered where she was, how she was, and all that, but I never knew if it would ever happen or not.

"Twenty-five years go by and you kind of... not lose faith, but you think it's going to get harder and harder for it to happen," he adds.

kara miller and family Kara Miller and family | Credit: Kara Miller

Mark recalls that it was a Friday when he got a call from his mother and sister and learned they had already been DNA matched with Kara, now 26.

"At the beginning I said, 'Okay, I'll do a DNA test and confirm it, but my sister and my mother told me we don't need another test, it's 100% her. I told my sister — if that's the case, give her my details. I want to speak with her," he says.

Afterwards, Mark and Kara talked through Facebook for three hours before setting a time to meet in person.

"I was very nervous but also very excited. I told her that we must meet and we scheduled a meeting for 2 weeks after. After a few days I felt that I just couldn't wait and asked to meet sooner," he says. "We live 2 hours drive from each other, so we met in a coffee house."

Through Mark, Kara was also able to meet her birth mother, who was 16 years old when Kara was born.

kara miller wedding Kara Miller and family | Credit: Branson Maxwell

And when it came time to get married on Sept. 18, Kara had both of her fathers walk her down the aisle — with her biological dad making the first half of the trip with her before her adoptive dad stepped in to walk her to the front.

"It was amazing," Kara says. "This day has been definitely more perfect than I could've ever asked for. Everything's just been so wonderful."