12-Year-Old Boy in Coma After Being Attacked on Bike by Pack of Dogs: They 'Could've Killed Him'

A 12-year-old Mississippi boy is in a coma after he was attacked by a pack of dogs while riding his bike on Friday.

Aden Green was “mauled by six dogs” in Winona, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department tells PEOPLE. Green was reportedly riding his bike when the mixed-breed dogs spotted him and attacked, Montgomery County Sheriff Bubba Nix tells PEOPLE.

“The dogs pulled Aden off his bike and into a ditch,” reads a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “Thankfully someone driving by was able to beat the dogs away from him and call for help.”

The dogs ran out from a yard and dragged Green off his bike and into the ditch, biting his arms and legs, Nix says. Three passersby, Ricky and Jeremy Kilgore along with Jeremy’s son, first saw Green’s abandoned bike and soon spotted him being attacked.

They fought off the dogs with hammers and sticks, Nix tells PEOPLE.

“If they hadn’t come by, [the dogs] could’ve killed him,” he adds. “They bit some chunks out of him.”

Green was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center and underwent surgery on Sunday before being placed in a medically induced coma on Monday. According to the GoFundMe, Green sustained “massive injuries” to his arms and legs and has been given a feeding tube.

Nix says that the boy has undergone two surgeries and will likely require more as he’ll remain hospitalized for several weeks.

All six dogs have been euthanized, and Nix says that the animals were legally allowed to roam free in the area. Authorities determined that the dogs don’t have rabies. The dogs’ owner will not face charges in the attack.

“This was by far the single worst incident I’ve ever seen while having this job,” Arlin Pearson, Animal Control Officer for Winona, told WCBI. “For something as innocent as a young boy having fun on his bike to be mauled by a group of predatory dogs like this, I can’t even fathom how he felt, and I know his family is just torn to shreds about it too.”

Now, Doll Stanley, director of In Defense of Animals’ “Justice for Animals Campaign,” is advocating for an animal control ordinance in the county.

“The child was helpless, absolutely helpless,” Stanley told WCBI.