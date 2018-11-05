Adam Levine and Jonah Hill's Moms Use Star Power – and Motherly Love — to Help Kids in Need

Sharon Feldstein and Patsy Noah weren’t about to just sit on the sidelines.

As longtime friends and power moms – Noah’s son is The Voice star and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, and Feldstein’s kids are actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein – they knew they had a chance to do some real good in the world.

Inspired to help children far less fortunate than their own famous posse, they co-founded YourMomCares, a group of mothers of celebrity and influencers who bring attention to issues affecting underserved and impoverished children.

“We give a voice to kids who don’t have one,” says Feldstein, 63, who joined forces with Noah, 63, as well as Alicia Keys’ mother, Terria Joseph, NBA star Chris Paul’s mom, Robin, and actor Michael B. Jordan‘s mom, Donna, among a growing network of famous and non-famous moms, to work with a multitude of youth-based charities.

They recently awarded a $50,000 grant to Children’s Health Fund, a group that helps disadvantaged kids get quality health care, and are constantly vetting opportunities for new partnerships.

“We’re able to shine a light on children’s causes that are being undervalued, and on organizations that are doing great work for underserved kids,” says Noah.

“Moms are so powerful,” says Feldstein. “If we put together all these mothers that care, imagine the impact we can make on kids’ lives.”

As teenagers, the charitable duo became fast friends after meeting through their boyfriends on a trip to Las Vegas in 1973. Their bond grew even stronger after the New York natives settled in Los Angeles and raised families of their own. And once Levine, Hill and Feldstein found high-profile stardom, the proud moms knew they needed to make use of their unique platform.

“Our kids grew up together, almost like brothers and sisters, and became people of note,” says Noah. “They have careers that are in the public eye and we thought this would help us bring attention to important causes.”

As the YourMomCares network expands, Feldstein says she feels “so grateful and lucky that we get to do this…Because of the position we’re in and the people that we know, we have met with so many different people, from all over America, and as far as England, India, Jordan and Israel – and they are listening and we are offering to help them in any way we can.”

And therein lies the crux of their mission.

“We just want to help kids,” she says. “We want it to be the biggest group of mothers coming together, everybody’s included, to help any child we can. I’d love to help a gazillion million, but if we help one child, we did our job.”