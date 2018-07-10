White Man Who Called Cops on Black Mom for Using Local Pool Loses Job Over 'Terrible Incident'

A white man who called the cops on a black family for used a gated pool in their North Carolina neighborhood has been fired from his job at a global packaging firm after video footage of the incident went viral.

Officials with Sonoco Products announced on Friday that Adam Bloom was no longer employed at the company, noting that the packaging firm does “not condone discrimination of any kind.”

“You may be aware by now of a terrible incident involving the actions of one our employees outside of the workplace,” officials said in a statement. “The well-documented incident, which involves activities at a neighborhood pool over the 4th of July, in no way reflects the core values of our Company. To that end, effective immediately, the employee involved in this incident is no longer employed by the Company in any respect.”

We are aware of a terrible incident involving the actions of one our employees outside of the workplace, and we have released this statement. pic.twitter.com/vl8Vk4ykoc — Sonoco (@Sonoco_Products) July 6, 2018

The media firestorm began on July 4, when Jasmine Abhulimen shared a Facebook video of the altercation, showing a pair of officers nearby as Bloom complained. The woman suggested that Bloom asked to see her identification after seeing her at the pool.

“Nobody else was asked their (sic) ID. I feel this is racial profiling, I am the only black person here with my son in the pool,” Abhulimen is heard saying in the video. “He walked only to me to ask for my ID.”

She explained in the video that Bloom asked her for her address, which she provided. He then asked to see her identification as she and her son attempted to enjoy some quality time at their neighborhood pool. Bloom could then be heard asking the police officers to validate that Abhulimen’s “pool card” works at the gated swim area. After proving that the woman’s card was valid, the officers apologized.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Appeared to Call Police on 8-Year-Old Girl Selling Water to Raise Money for Disneyland Trip

And Abhulimen asked Bloom to do the same.

“It would be nice if you apologized,” she is heard saying from behind the camera. “Do you want to apologize, Adam? Do you want to apologize for what you just did?”

The footage quickly made its way around the internet, with social media users dubbing the man “IDAdam.”

In the wake of the incident, Bloom resigned from a North Carolina homeowners’ association board, according to the New York Times. An attorney for Bloom later told the publication that the man and his family have had to leave their home after receiving death threats as a result of the incident.

The cop call is just the latest in a string of headline-making incidents in which white people have called the police on black people for doing harmless activities including selling water, mowing a lawn, napping on a college campus, standing in a Starbucks and more.