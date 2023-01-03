Officials Say It's an 'Absolute Miracle' All 4 People Survived Tesla's Plunge Over Calif. Cliff

Two adults and two children were successfully rescued after a Tesla they were in dove over a notorious cliff known as Devil's Slide along Highway 1 in California

Published on January 3, 2023 04:48 PM

Authorities in California say it's an "absolute miracle" that two adults and two children survived after their car fell 250 feet over a cliff in California.

On Monday, a Tesla sedan carrying two minors and two adults — none of whom have been publicly identified — went over the treacherous cliff, known as the Devil's Slide, according to the Associated Press.

In a video update later that day, Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, said that damage to the vehicle suggested it "flipped several times" before landing on the beach on its wheels.

When they first arrived, Pottenger said that authorities did not know how many people were inside, but that they could see there was "movement in the front seat."

"We knew we had at least one person that was alive," he added. "We were actually very shocked."

Speaking at the scene, Pottenger said that authorities "come out here unfortunately all too often for things like this."

"They never live," he said, per the AP. "This was an absolute miracle."

The Devil's Slide is located near Pacifica along the famous Highway 1 — which runs almost the entire length of California's Pacific coastline — and has been the site of a number of fatalities over the past five decades.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13692404c) This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. The vehicle fell about 250 feet (76.20 meters) from the highway, the fire official said. Motorists were told to expect delays as rescuers worked. Helicopters were expected to transport four people to hospitals California Car Falls Off Cliff, Pacifica, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

In a bid to make the area safer, a tunnel was built to bypass the most dangerous part of the road but, since then, at least nine people have died in the area, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The victims were all initially listed as being in critical condition, but the AP reported that all four individuals, whose relationship has not yet been publicly established, were conscious and alert when authorities arrived to begin the rescue operation, which took several hours.

The two adults "suffered non-life threatening injuries," according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The children's injuries, which were described as "moderate" by Pottenger in Monday's video update, were musculoskeletal in nature, according to the AP.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13692395a) In this image from video provided by Cal Fire San Mateo, Santa Cruz Unit, emergency personnel respond to the scene after a Tesla plunged off a cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, in Northern California, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. The vehicle fell about 250 feet (76.20 meters) from the highway, the fire official said. Motorists were told to expect delays as rescuers worked. Helicopters were expected to transport four people to hospitals California Car Falls Off Cliff, Pacifica, United States - 02 Jan 2023
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

"They were more scared than they were hurt," the official said, per the news agency.

California Highway Patrol officer Mark Andrews said all four individuals were taken to nearby hospitals, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

The Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, while CHP was not able to immediately provide additional details on the incident.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13692404a) In this image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel respond after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said California Car Falls Off Cliff, Pacifica, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

An investigation into what caused the vehicle to go over the cliff is underway, although Andrews said officials do not believe the Tesla was operating on autopilot at the time, reported the AP.

Road conditions are also not thought to be a factor, per the news agency.

