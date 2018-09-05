Siblings Lift SUV to Save Couple and Baby Trapped Inside: 'I'd Want Someone to Help Me'

A brother and sister sprang into action on Friday after they spotted a car carrying a couple with a newborn baby swerve off the road and flip into a watery ditch.

Aaron Allen told WTVT that he and his sister, Jolisa Jones — who both work for Ashley Furniture — were driving a delivery truck northbound on Interstate 75 near Tampa, Florida, on Friday when they saw a white Chrysler swipe the Toyota RAV4, forcing the car off the road.

“There was actually a mother, a father, and an 11-day-old baby inside,” Allen told the station.”The car pretty much just blind-sided them … The first thing I could do was just get into action.”

Allen and Jones ran into the ditch, and found the damaged car toppled over, with its left side steeped in water, according to WTVT.

“I saw that water was seeping into the car, where it was turned upside down. We tried to break the windows, but that didn’t work. So the only thing I could think of was to flip the car over,” Allen recalled of him and Jones.

When siblings Aaron Allen and Jolisa Jones saw a car side-swipe an SUV, causing a young couple and their days-old baby to crash into a creek, they rushed to help. Hear the remarkable story tonight at 5 on @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/AFP5F3lQQj — Jennifer Holton FOX 13 (@jennholtonFOX) September 3, 2018

“So I told my sister to help me so we could flip it over to its side. So what happened is after we flipped it over to the side, I took my shirt off and wrapped it around my fist and I used my fist to break the windshield off.”

Thomas and Diana Windsor, along with their infant daughter Azara Windsor, were not seriously injured, but were taken to local hospitals to be checked out, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol obtained by PEOPLE. As for Allen, he told WTVT that he suffered cuts to his hands after breaking the windshield and Jones suffered injuries to her fingers.

“I just immediately thought about my daughter and what I would do if I were in that situation,” Allen said. “If I was in that situation, I would want someone to come to my rescue, honestly. I would want someone to help me.”

VIDEO: Husband Saves Wife by Administering CPR as She Went Into Cardiac Arrest Weeks After Giving Birth

Police confirmed the crash to PEOPLE, describing Jones and Allen as “good Samaritans.” Authorities are looking for the driver of the white Chrysler, who fled in the vehicle after the incident, according to the report.

The Windsors opened up about the accident to WFTS, calling Jones and Allen “angels.”

“I saw the water coming in and I didn’t know how deep it was and I started freaking out,” Thomas said. Diana recalled: “We knew someone was trying to lift the car up and my initial thought was ‘there’s no way they are going to lift this car on its side.’ ”

But Allen and Jones did. And Allen told WFTS that he and his sister were just doing what was right.

“People are calling me a hero about it, but honestly, it’s what anybody should have done,” he told the station.