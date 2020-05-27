Notable Figures & Moments in AAPI History to Recognize This Week, from Justin Chon to Always Be My Maybe

PEN America and Asian America Writers Workshop released a joint statement to call for an end to anti-AAPI attacks amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. More than 100 writers, artists, actors and creative professionals — including Riz Ahmed, Celeste Ng, Viet Thanh and Min Jin Lee — signed the statement of solidarity, which also announced a May 27, 2020, online day of action "to condemn hate and celebrate Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander writers."

"The time to turn back this wave of hate is now," the statement read. "We, the undersigned, call on everyday citizens to join us in standing in solidarity with all those targeted by hate during COVID-19. Together, we can use the power of our collective voices to call for a more just, equal, and inclusive society."

In 2022, the crusade continues as more Asian Americans are facing racism and even violence as the pandemic drags on. Here are ways you can support the APPI community right now.