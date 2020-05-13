Notable Figures & Moments in AAPI History to Celebrate This Week, from Thai Boxer Khaosai Galaxy to Mountaineer Junko Tabei

Following the death of popular reformist leader Hu Yaobang, hundreds of students marched to Tiananmen Square to honor his death and call for less corruption of the Chinese government and more freedom of speech. The students' demonstrations were shortly denounced in an editorial written by the Communist Party’s People’s Daily, which only brought on more protests.

On this day in history, hundreds of students began a hunger strike in Tiananmen Square, which went on for a week before martial law was declared in parts of Beijing, according to the Guardian. Then on June 4, Chinese troops launched an attack on its people.

The actual number of deaths remains unknown, according to the outlet, but it was said that the Chinese army killed at least 10,000 people who remained steadfast in their fight for democracy, free speech and free press in China.