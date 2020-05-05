The heroic Japanese explorer was known for his many hair-raising expeditions, including his solo trip to the North Pole. Uemura was the first person in history to complete the arduous journey, and during his trek, he gathered evidence about air pollution and weather and took ice and snow samples for the Smithsonian Institution and for research institutes in Japan. Uemura was also the first man to climb Mount McKinley solo in 1970 and the first Japanese man to climb Mount Everest, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"Uemura just had this enormous vitality," Jim Wickwire, a prominent American mountaineer, told the outlet in 2004. "He was like a kid and it just came through."

In March 1984, the New York Times reported that the search for Uemura's body had come to a close after he was reported missing during one of his expeditions. The explorer was 43 when he died.

During his life, Uemura wrote several books about his adventures. After his death, his wife, Kimiko, published a book of personal letters she received from him between 1974 and 1983, and the Uemura Museum Tokyo in Itabashi City was erected in his honor.