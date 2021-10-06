The 2021 Draconid meteor shower is expected to peak in the early evening on Oct. 8, but you might be able to catch a glimpse a few nights early, starting Oct. 6

A Stargazer's Guide to the Draconid Meteor Shower: Here's When It Will Peak and How to Watch

It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's another meteor shower!

The Draconid meteor shower occurs every October, but this year's shooting-star spectacle is expected to peak Oct. 8 during early evening and nightfall. Stargazers might even be able to witness a few showers the nights leading up to the main event starting Oct. 6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This year, viewers are in luck because the thin, waxing crescent moon is expected to set before nightfall, so conditions will be ideal to watch the strary display; as the American Meteor Society explained, "These meteors are best seen just as soon as it becomes dark."

The radius of the showers almost coincides with the head of the Draco the Dragon constellation (hence the name), which is why they're best viewed from the Northern Hemisphere. However, you don't have to locate the constellation in order to see the showers, because the stars fly every which way.

Unlike many meteor showers, the Draconids take place earlier in the night, rather than in the hours right after midnight. Trends from previous years show the showers are notorious for being sleepy, with only a few flying meteors per hour. But watch out if the Dragon awakes! "In rare instances, fiery Draco has been known to spew forth many hundreds of meteors in a single hour," according to EarthSky.com.

draco constellation Credit: SSPL/Getty Images

Also known as the Giacobinids, the Draconids are visible when the Earth passes through the debris trailing behind Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner and collides with Earth's upper atmosphere. These showers have an orbital period of approximately 6.6 years.

A fascinating, yet rare phenomenon that has potential to occur (yet is unlikely this year) takes place when the comet is at "perihelion", meaning it's at its closest distance to the sun. Hundreds or even thousands of meteors an hour occur when the comet's peak aligns with the comet's perihelion.

The last time that occurred was in 2018 — the first time in 72 years! Since the comet has an orbital period of nearly seven years, star sighters shouldn't expect a starburst that intense until 2025 (but it's still a possibility!).

October sees an uptick in meteor showers compared to September. The Orionid showers also happen this month and last until early November. NASA says the Orionids "are considered the most beautiful showers of the year," but cautions that a particularly bright lunar cycle this year means that viewing conditions won't be ideal around their peak.