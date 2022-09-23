The Sweet Story Behind Instagram Account A Daily Cloud — a Jennifer Garner Favorite!

Dublin-based illustrator Chris Judge brightens followers' days with his whimsical creations

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

Published on September 23, 2022 11:29 AM
Cloud Babies rollout
Photo: A Daily Cloud

Chris Judge sees figures when he stares at the clouds — and he wants to make sure others do too. Early in the pandemic, the 46-year-old illustrator began doodling faces on photos he snapped and posting the fun, fluffy creations to Instagram.

"My daughters and I were spending a lot of time in our garden getting back to nature and taking lots of photographs," Judge tells PEOPLE of the early stay-home days in Dublin. "One very quiet and calm evening I spotted some beautiful pink clouds that looked like a monkey and a bear. I took photos of them and on a whim drew very simple pencil lines on them and posted them on Twitter and Instagram. There was a wonderful, positive reaction, so I decided to make one every day."

Now, @adailycloud has 350,000 followers (including Jennifer Garner!) and a children's book, Cloud Babies, with author Eoin Colfer, is out on Oct. 6 in the U.K. and in April 2023 in the U.S.

Cloud Babies rollout
A Daily Cloud

"I am astonished by how many people have followed and engaged with the project," says Judge. "I am constantly trying new projects to keep my creative juices flowing but A Daily Cloud just seemed to really resonate with people from all over the world. I think it's the mix of humor, nature and the universality of clouds that appeals to people."

The project also helped Judge get through a particularly tough time in his life.

"My daughter fell ill with leukemia during COVID-19," he shares. "Thankfully she has finished her two years of treatment and is doing brilliantly. But the story of Cloud Babies is based on that experience."

Cloud Babies rollout
A Daily Cloud

Judge says he receives images of clouds from people all over the world — "I love getting to see all the different skies," he shares — but his favorites are those with a silver lining.

"There are certain times in the day when the sun hits the clouds and makes them look huge and three-dimensional which are my favorite," he says. "And after a rain storm, clouds always seem to look incredible."

