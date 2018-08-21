98-Year-Old New York Man Walks 6 Miles Every Day to Visit His Paralyzed Wife in the Hospital

A 98-year-old man has shown that both distance and hardship won’t get in the way of love.

Luther Younger, of Rochester, New York, has been walking about six miles every day for the past two weeks to visit his paralyzed wife in the hospital.

“I ain’t nothing without my wife,” Luther told Spectrum News. “It’s been a rough pull. It’s been tough.”

According to the news outlet, Luther, a Korean War veteran, has been married to his wife, Waverlee, for 50 years. She was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2009 and is currently at Strong Memorial Hospital.

His family told the news outlet that Luther is known for walking everywhere. On Tuesday, bystander Dan Bookhard, who was leaving the airport in his car, saw Luther walking along the side of the highway.

“My upbringing; when you see somebody elderly, when you see somebody struggling when it’s raining… I had to pick him up and I couldn’t be one of the ones who would just drive by,” Bookhard told the news outlet.

Luther’s daughter, Lutheta Younger, told Yahoo Lifestyle that she moved her parents out of their home and had them move in with her. She and her sister, Joyce, have been taking care of them ever since.

Lutheta added that her dad “doesn’t have to” walk to the hospital, “but he wants to.”

She added: “I can drive him. He just doesn’t want to wait; he’s impatient.”

A GoFundMe page was created for the couple, which has since raised $29,000. The money will help with medical expenses and rides to and from the hospital.

Luther told Spectrum News that Waverlee is “the best cup of tea I ever had. She would come in and kiss me and say baby and feed me in the bed and this is what I need right here.”