Meet the 98-Year-Old Girl Scout Trying Her Best to Sell as Many Cookies as She Can

Ronnie Backenstoe has been selling Girl Scouts cookies since 1932 — and she’s still going at it!

Despite having joined the youth organization more than eight decades ago, the 98-year-old is still trying her best to sell as many cookies as she can, according to Pennsylvania news station WMFZ-TV.

Backenstone recently showed off her salesmanship at her Phoebe Berks retirement home in Pennsylvania, where she teamed up with scouts from her local troop to continue the time-honored tradition.

“I became a Girl Scout in 1932!” Backenstoe told the outlet. “I said, ‘When can I be a Girl Scout?’ My mom said, ‘When you’re 10,’ so when I was 10, I was ready to go!”

Backenstoe joined Girl Scouts troop in her hometown of Lake George, New York, according to the Reading Eagle. She eventually worked her way up to become the director of Camp Mosey Wood in the Poconos and was a field director in several counties.

She retired in 1976 after 45 years in active scouting, the newspaper reported.

However, Backenstoe still firmly believes in keeping with the Girl Scouts’ core mission of empowering the future generation.

She told WMFZ-TV, “I think that it was just part of living, and that’s what really girl scouting is, it teaches you how to live.”

Girl Scout cookie season officially started on Jan. 7.

This year, a new lemon-flavored cookie called Lemon-Ups replaced the existing Savannah Smiles to join the classic flavors Thin Mints, S’mores, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Shortbread/Trefoils, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Savannah Smiles and Thanks-A-Lot.

The Girl Scouts also debuted revamped packaging for the cookies with updated images of current members participating in a diverse range of experiences made possible by the Cookie Program.

“The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future,” Girl Souts of United States of America CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a statement. “When you purchase cookies you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”