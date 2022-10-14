A Kentucky woman who lost her home in a flood died at the age of 97 "of a broken heart," her granddaughter said.

Mae Amburgey died on Saturday, Oct. 8, Missy Amburgey-Crovetti told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Her death comes months after Amburgey was forced to leave her home on Highway 119 as waters poured during a historic flood in July. The natural disaster claimed the lives of at least 37 people, including four children.

A bedroom in Amburgey's home was under at least four feet of water in a photo that shows her holding her knees as she sits on a bed surrounded by water. The heartwrenching snap later went viral, however, Amburgey-Crovetti said Amburgey had no idea.

legacy.com

In a GoFundMe initially set up to try to help repair her grandmother's home, Amburgey-Crovetti revealed Amburgey "had to swim out of her home to the safety of boats waiting outside of her house to help her."

"The swim was a bit hairy and she was carried downstream a bit, before being rescued. She and her son, who swam with her, are recovering in the hospital," Amburgey-Crovetti wrote at the time, adding, "Her house is a total mess and like so many from the area, she may not have flood insurance."

After Amburgey and her son were helped out of her home during the flood, she spent a week at her son's house in Alabama since her home was completely destroyed, Amburgey-Crovetti told Lexington Herald-Leader.

"I believe she died of a broken heart," she added to the outlet, stating that her grandmother missed her home. "I think if it hadn't been for the flood, if she hadn't suffered that trauma, I think she would have still been with us."

In the GoFundMe, Amburgey-Crovetti also noted that Amburgey had lived in Ermine, Ky her whole life "and would very much like to stay at home."

On Oct. 8, she updated supporters to let them know Amburgey had died.

RELATED VIDEO: Hurricane Ian Flood Waters Leave Fla. Driver Stranded See Rescue Workers Pull Woman from Her Car

"She put up one heck of a fight over the last couple of months. While our hearts are completely broken we are also relieved that she is no longer in pain," she wrote. "Ultimately I feel she died of a broken heart. The last few days she had been praying for the Lord to bring her home, she is home now."

She went on to salute her late grandmother as "an incredible force who brought love, light, and kindness to everyone she met," before thanking supporters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amburgey is survived by her three sons, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, her obituary shares.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Whitesburg First Baptist Church.