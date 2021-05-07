Olive Veronesi died just a few days after celebrating her 94th birthday

Elderly Woman Who Went Viral for Her 'I Need More Beer' Sign During Lockdown Dies

The Pennsylvania senior woman whose "I Need More Beer!" sign went viral last year, has died.

Olive Veronesi "passed away peacefully with her family by her side" on Tuesday, just a few days after celebrating her 94th birthday, according to her obituary.

Veronesi was described as a "devoted member" of the Catholic church who is survived by dozens of family members, including her four children. The obituary does not give a cause of death.

Veronesi went viral on social media in April 2020 when she was photographed from a window holding up a can of beer in on hand and her dry-erase board in the other, which read "I Need More Beer!!"

"Olive Veronesi from Seminole, PA is doing her part to stay home and stay safe," KDKA wrote in the caption of the photograph posted to their Facebook page. "She's sending this message to her neighbors and to her daughter."

The photograph — which was taken by a relative — garnered more than 51,000 shares and 28,000 reactions on the social media platform, and commenters from around the world were smitten with Veronesi's irresistible smile.

Veronesi's loves for Coors Light even reached the brand, which surprised her with 10 cases of beer just days later.

Another photo posted later by KDKA showed Veronesi standing outside her porch while holding two cans of Coors Light — and, once again, she was beaming with delight.