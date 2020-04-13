93-Year-Old Woman Hilariously Posts Sign for 'More Beer' While Stuck Inside During Coronavirus

Image zoom KDKA

While many people may be struggling to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus outbreak, one Pennsylvania senior seems to be doing just fine in isolation — as long as she has enough beer, that is.

On Thursday, 93-year-old Olive Veronesi went viral on social media when she was photographed standing by a window holding a sign with a hilarious request. In the picture, Veronesi is seen smiling from ear to ear while holding a Coors Light can in one hand, and a dry-erase board that read “I Need More Beer!!” in the other.

“Olive Veronesi from Seminole, PA is doing her part to stay home and stay safe,” Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA wrote in the caption of the photograph posted to their Facebook page. “She’s sending this message to her neighbors and to her daughter.”

The photograph — which was taken by a relative — has garnered more than 49,000 shares and 26,000 reactions on the social media platform, and commenters from around the world were smitten with Veronesi’s irresistible smile.

“I don’t know if you will see this beautiful woman but [you] are perfect! Your smile, your eyes and the presence [you] have is superior!” commenter Becky Hemze said. “Thank you so very much for the huge smile you are bringing me and the beautiful feeling you give me inside!!! You are a superior woman.”

“Olive, I love you to bits all the way from England,” wrote Martin Goodwin, along with a picture of a beer bottle he deemed “proper.”

Some commenters even said they were trying to send beer her way.

Another photo posted later by KDKA showed Veronesi standing outside her porch while holding two can of Coors Light — and, once again, she was beaming with delight.

“It’s nice, something for a young lady,” Veronesi told the station.

Veronesi’s personality has proven to be a bright spot in a challenging time.

As of Monday afternoon, the United States has experienced 571,694 cases and 23,036 deaths attributed to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, according to a New York Times database.

Veronesi’s home state of Pennsylvania has seen 24,251 cases and 536 deaths alone, the Times reported.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.