"It wont be any time soon but don't forget it," TikTok's Grandma Droniak captioned the memorable video

92-Year-Old Grandma Posts Hilarious Rules for Her Funeral: 'You Better Get Drunk'

Make no mistake, excessive crying will not be tolerated at this grandmother's funeral.

Lillian Droniak, known to her 4.2 million followers on TikTok as Grandma Droniak, frequently shares hilarious videos about her life, dating and bingo exploits.

One particularly memorable video outlined the three simple demands Droniak, 92, has for her funeral.

"It wont be any time soon but don't forget it," she captioned the clip, which now has over 31.7 million views.

"You can cry, but don't cry too much," Droniak said, explaining that she doesn't want anybody to "make a fool of yourself."

As for her second rule? Well, let's just say there's one person she wouldn't want to attend.

"Bertha is not invited. Don't let her in," added Droniak, who stated in a follow-up video that Bertha is a real person she cut out of her life many years ago, and still doesn't want anything to do with.

Finally, the TikToker said that everybody better be prepared to raise a glass — or several — in her honor.

"And you better get drunk afterwards," she shared. "Take a shot for me."

As for why she wanted to make the TikTok video, Droniak said it was all about creating a "lighthearted" way to talk about death.

"It doesn't need to be scary or taboo," she said during an interview with Insider. "It helps you live life better if you're not afraid."

Droniak, who gets some help with the account from one of her grandsons, added that making this kind of content can be helpful.