911 Calls from Surfside Condo Residents Detail Aftermath of Collapse: 'We've Gotta Get Out'

Early callers reported a possible "explosion" and "earthquake," while a later caller told the 911 operator they heard people "yelling" in the rubble

Authorities have released heartbreaking 911 calls made just moments before and after the Surfside condo collapse, which killed at least 97 people.

Multiple residents of the Champlain Towers South condo reportedly called 911 in the early hours of June 24, and described the terrifying scene that was unfolding in Florida, according to The Miami Herald and CBS News.

Minutes before the building partially collapsed, residents reported an "explosion" in the garage of the building as well as a possible "earthquake" in the area, per 911 audio obtained by the Herald.

"It seemed like here it was an earthquake," said one caller at 1:17 am, according to the outlet. "The garage, everything — seemed like something underground — everything exploded down."

Though reports of an explosion have not been confirmed by officials, Dawn Lehman, a professor of structural engineering at the University of Washington, told the Herald it could be a likely cause of the collapse.

"If there was an explosion — and I don't know what could have caused it — but that could have caused that slab to fall," Lehman explained, noting that gas lines or fuel tanks could have ignited to cause the "explosion" and the building slab falling may have been responsible for the "earthquake."

"That could have started the progression [of the building collapse] as we know it," she said.

Surfside condo collapse The aftermath of the Surfside Condo collapse | Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty

Later in the early morning, multiple residents in the building called 911 and could be heard reporting the terrifying collapse and damage that occurred.

"Oh my God! The whole building collapsed!" one person said in a call, according to CBS News.

"People are yelling, saying they're stuck, on the part of the building that collapsed," another caller said, per WFOR. "They're yelling. There's people in the rubble yelling, just so you know."

"We've gotta get out. Hurry up, hurry up. There's a big explosion," added someone else in a separate call. "There's a lot of smoke. I can't see anything. We gotta go. I can't see nothing but smoke."

One woman who called 911 reported that she saw the swimming pool beginning to sink in, predicting that the incident would claim the lives of many.

Surfside condo collapse The aftermath of the collapse of the condo building in Surfside, Florida | Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Twitter

"I woke up because I was hearing some noise. I couldn't understand what was happening. I looked outside and I saw the patio area sinking down. The pool area started sinking down," she said, per CBS News. "There are many parts of the building that went down. The building just went into a sinkhole. There will be many, many people dead."

Another woman who called told the 911 operator she was stuck near the parking garage and needed help.

"Can somebody help me get out, please?" she pleaded on the phone, according to the outlet. "If the building comes down, it will come down on my head."

Since the tragic collapse, officials in Florida had been working around the clock to sift through the rubble. Though it was initially a search and rescue mission, officials turned it into a recovery effort on July 7, following the demolition of the standing portion of the building.

So far, 97 people have been confirmed dead, with 90 people identified and 88 families notified, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Though the cause of the collapse remains unclear, Surfside Vice Mayor Tina Paul previously told The Washington Post that the building had passed inspection just a day earlier.