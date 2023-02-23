'I Can't See Her!' Frantic 911 Call Released After Alligator Fatally Attacked Florida Woman, 85

Officials have released a 911 call made after an alligator fatally attacked an 85-year-old woman in Florida earlier this week.

Authorities previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Gloria Serge was "walking her small dog along a retention pool" in the Ft. Pierce community where she lived when an alligator, estimated to be around 10-feet long, "pulled her into the water."

On the call, a neighbor who "just happened to look" outside when the attack occurred can be heard frantically telling the 911 operator "the alligator's got her" and to "please hurry," according to ABC affiliate WPBF.

"She was walking her little dog, and the gator grabbed the dog," the neighbor added. "She fell down and [it] took her."

Over the course of the phone call, which lasted for over eight minutes, the neighbor said she had gone to get a pole to rescue the woman after the attack. However, when she returned, the woman had been pulled into the water.

"It's too late," the neighbor said. "I can't see her."

During the call, the neighbor also went to go get the dog. "He's so frightened," she told the operator.

After repeatedly saying there was still no sight of the woman in the water, the neighbor then saw her body resurface.

"I see her," the neighbor said with audible emotion in her voice. "I think she's gone."

Authorities say the woman "died as a result of the incident" and that her body was recovered, according to a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The dog survived the attack, per the FWC.

"Our prayers go out to the loved ones of the victim and the Spanish Lakes' residents who knew the victim and witnessed the attack," Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement shared on social media.

Serge was remembered by loved ones as being a "good friend."

"She played cards," Sandy Sauers, a friend, told WPBF. "And then her husband, he was in charge with bocce years ago, and he passed away. And you know, she's been alone. She was a good friend to a lot of people in the park."

After the attack, the FWC said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that the alligator was captured and killed by a contracted nuisance alligator trapper.

Noting that serious injuries caused by alligator attacks are rare in state, the FWC said in a statement that anyone with concerns should call their toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286)