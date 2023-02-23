'I Can't See Her!' Frantic 911 Call Released After Alligator Fatally Attacked Florida Woman, 85

Authorities previously confirmed that Gloria Serge was walking with her dog by a retention pool when an alligator pulled her into the water

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 01:48 PM
alligator in grass
Alligator. Photo: Getty

Officials have released a 911 call made after an alligator fatally attacked an 85-year-old woman in Florida earlier this week.

Authorities previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Gloria Serge was "walking her small dog along a retention pool" in the Ft. Pierce community where she lived when an alligator, estimated to be around 10-feet long, "pulled her into the water."

On the call, a neighbor who "just happened to look" outside when the attack occurred can be heard frantically telling the 911 operator "the alligator's got her" and to "please hurry," according to ABC affiliate WPBF.

"She was walking her little dog, and the gator grabbed the dog," the neighbor added. "She fell down and [it] took her."

Over the course of the phone call, which lasted for over eight minutes, the neighbor said she had gone to get a pole to rescue the woman after the attack. However, when she returned, the woman had been pulled into the water.

"It's too late," the neighbor said. "I can't see her."

During the call, the neighbor also went to go get the dog. "He's so frightened," she told the operator.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After repeatedly saying there was still no sight of the woman in the water, the neighbor then saw her body resurface.

"I see her," the neighbor said with audible emotion in her voice. "I think she's gone."

RELATED VIDEO: Officials Say Shark Attacked Woman Who Vanished While Snorkeling with Husband, Blast 'Conspiracy Theories'

Authorities say the woman "died as a result of the incident" and that her body was recovered, according to a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The dog survived the attack, per the FWC.

"Our prayers go out to the loved ones of the victim and the Spanish Lakes' residents who knew the victim and witnessed the attack," Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement shared on social media.

Serge was remembered by loved ones as being a "good friend."

"She played cards," Sandy Sauers, a friend, told WPBF. "And then her husband, he was in charge with bocce years ago, and he passed away. And you know, she's been alone. She was a good friend to a lot of people in the park."

After the attack, the FWC said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that the alligator was captured and killed by a contracted nuisance alligator trapper.

Noting that serious injuries caused by alligator attacks are rare in state, the FWC said in a statement that anyone with concerns should call their toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286)

Related Articles
Trappers in a St. Lucie County neighborhood pinned down an nearly 11-foot alligator, taped its mouth shut and hauled it away. The reptile is believed to be responsible for the death of an 85-year-old woman.
11-Foot Alligator Attacks and Kills Florida Woman, 85, Who Was Walking Her Dog
Alligator with snout taped shut trapped in Florida pond
Florida Alligator Stuck in Pond with Her Mouth Taped Shut Is Rescued and Freed After 2 Months
Alligator
Fla. Man Hospitalized After Alligator Bites His Face During Swim Near Tampa
Stella Berry was attacked by a shark in Perth's Swan River
Girl, 16, Dies in Australia Shark Attack After Jumping into Water to Swim with Dolphins: 'We Are Devastated'
Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the U.S. Capitols Statuary Hall on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Body Cam Footage of Paul Pelosi's Attack Released, Showing Moment Assailant Lunged at Him with Hammer
Alligator found Melbourne Beach Florida
10-Ft. Alligator Spotted on a Florida Beach
Alligator attacks 77-year-old Florida woman at retirement community
Man Helps Rescue 77-Year-Old Woman Attacked by Alligator at Retirement Community: 'He Saved Her'
Police officers stand guard near the scene of a deadly shooting on January 22, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. 10 people were killed and 10 more were injured at a dance studio in Monterey Park near a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night.
'We Were in the Middle of Dancing': Witness Describes Horror of Mass Shooting at Calif. Studio
An Aerial View Of The Town Of Kihei An aerial view of the town of Kihei on the island of Maui.; Shutterstock ID 2009194406; a: -; b: -; c: -; d: -
Officials Say Shark Attacked Woman Who Vanished While Snorkeling with Husband, Blast 'Conspiracy Theories'
Kristine Allen
Woman Who Vanished in Shark Attack While Snorkeling with Husband Was 'Following Dreams' on Hawaii Trip
Temara King, NJ Teacher Shot Dead by husband Lucas Cooper
N.J. Teacher Allegedly Shot, Killed by Husband Who Was Arrested in Pa. After Daughter Called 911
man traps alligator in trash can
Shocking Video Shows Fla. Man Trapping Alligator into Garbage Bin: 'Somebody's Gotta Step Up'
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: An aligator basks in the sun on the 18th hole during the practice round prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 08, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Elderly Florida Woman Killed by 2 Alligators After Falling into a Pond Near Her Home
Alligator
1 Dead in Fatal Alligator Attack at South Carolina Retention Pond Near Myrtle Beach
Alligator
Fla. Man Attacked by 7-Foot Alligator Outside Motel After Mistaking It For a Dog
Alligator is Found Hidden in Garage;
Florida Deputies Relocate Alligator Found in Garage Near Sheriff's Office: 'Later Gator!'