911 Call Raises Questions About Final Moments of Co-Pilot Who Exited Plane Mid-Flight

Questions persist about the final moments of a co-pilot who died last week after exiting an aircraft mid-flight.

In a recording of a 13-minute 911 call, which was obtained by CBS affiliate WNCN-TV, an unidentifiedair traffic controller at Raleigh-Durham International Airport can be heard speaking about the co-pilot, who has been identified by authorities as Charles Hew Crooks.

"We have a pilot that was inbound to the field. His co-pilot jumped out of the aircraft. He made impact to the ground and here are the coordinates," the FAA controller says to the 911 operator in the clip, according to the outlet.

"All we can do is recovery at this point," FAA personnel later said in the phone call, per WNCN-TV. "I mean, I don't know…I've never heard…This is the craziest thing I've ever heard."

Wake County Emergency Management officials previously said they believe the co-pilot either jumped or fell from the plane.

WNCN-TV reported that despite the context of the call, investigators have not yet confirmed that he intentionally jumped.

The twin-engine cargo plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh–Durham International Airport at around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

NBC affiliate WRAL-TV reported that prior to landing, the pilot who remained onboard — and was treated and released from a local hospital on Friday — reported landing gear issues.

Wake County Emergency Management previously told PEOPLE that the Fuquay-Varina Police Department recovered Crooks's body in a nearby backyard hours later.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, spokesperson Darshan Patel said the discovery was made after a resident "heard something in their backyard" and alerted officers, according to WRAL. Patel said Crooks did not have a parachute on when his body was recovered.

The emergency landing remains under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Hew Crooks, the co-pilot's father, preciously told WRAL-TV that his son began pursuing his private pilot license in college and had been working as a flight instructor for over a year.

"He said a couple weeks ago, he wouldn't trade places with anybody in the world. He loved where he was," he told the outlet.

"We're a strong family and we're a very loving family," he added. "But this, it leaves a hole."