91-Year-Old Professor Goes Viral After Embracing Virtual Teaching 'Like a Boss' amid Pandemic

Charles Krohn has been an English professor at the University of St. Thomas in Houston for over 50 years

This 91-year-old's love for teaching amid the pandemic is stronger than ever — even if it means he's behind a computer screen.

Charles Krohn went viral last month after his daughter, Julia, recorded an adorable video of him embracing remote learning at Houston's University of St. Thomas, where he has been an English professor for over 50 years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When Krohn was having issues with his computer, Julia invited him to her home so he could use her computer.

Little did she know, watching her father's passion for teaching would catch the attention of so many people.

"The fact that [he's teaching] virtually and still engaging and so smart and so quick ... it was just this beautiful moment that I just had to capture," she told Good Morning America of the sweet moment.

Krohn first went viral when his daughter decided to snap a picture of him teaching and shared it on Facebook early last month.

"My father has been a professor of English at The University of St. Thomas for 50+ years. Here he is, at 91-years-old, embracing virtual teaching like a BOSS," she captioned the touching photo of her dad sitting at the computer.

"Listening to and watching him teach Homer’s The Odyssey is a true gift. He’s been teaching it for decades, and yet he has the passion and excitement for the text as though it’s the first time," she continued. "These kids have no idea how lucky they are."

The heartwarming post has been liked 64,000 times, shared by nearly 30,000 users and has more than 1,300 comments, including some from Krohn's former students.

"[There were] all these memories of him in the classroom and how they may not remember much about St. Thomas, but they remember so much about Professor Krohn ... that he's the most kind-hearted, most compassionate person you'll ever meet," Julia told GMA.

Julia — who hadn't seen her father teach in over 20 years — said her mom, Chesley, made her father read every Facebook comment, which made the professor very emotional.

Image zoom Charles Krohn and daughter Julia | Credit: Julia Krohn

"He taught me so much & opened up a new world of literature," a former student commented. "His passion and dedication were not unnoticed. I’ll never forget my experience w/ Krohn."

Another added, "Professor Krohn was my UST English professor in Fall ‘92 and Spring ‘93. And right now he is my daughter’s UST English professor."

Krohn and his wife have been married for 54 years and share four children and six grandchildren.

Along with teaching, Krohn loves classic films and reading.