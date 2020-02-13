91-Year-Old Man Who Works Out in Denim Overalls Praised as an 'Inspiration' at His Alabama Gym

Image zoom

An elderly man who decided to join an Alabama gym last year has captured the hearts of people around the country for his signature workout attire and the “motivation and inspiration” he provides each time he shows up to exercise.

Anytime Fitness in Semmes recently named Lloyd Black its Member of the Month and praised the 91-year-old for routinely showing up to the gym three times a week in his denim overalls to get some exercise in.

“Mr. Black became a part of our anytime family 1 year ago and we have seen nothing but motivation and inspiration from him since he started,” the gym wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 13. “He says he is 91 years young and brags about how much his workout routine has helped him in his daily routines.”

“Seeing someone like him inspires others to keep it up and incorporate fitness into their life,” the gym continued. “Seeing him in the gym 3 times a week working out in his overalls brightens our day and we hope to have him many more years to come!”

Along with the congratulatory post, which has been shared over 3,200 times, Anytime Fitness shared a snapshot of Black’s Member of the Month announcement, where he answered a number of personal questions.

When asked why he was motivated to get started, Black wrote that “simple tasks were becoming hard, if not impossible” and that since implementing a weekly workout routine, he’s been able to “do some jobs I could not before.”

Black elaborated on his answer while speaking to Good Morning America recently, explaining, “I had reached the point where simple chores, like yard work, I could no longer do and therefore I started [going to the gym] and it has really helped.”

He also told the outlet that his motivation to get moving one year earlier, at age 90, stemmed from his father’s influence.

“He was a man who never gave up and so I hope I’ve inherited some of his traits,” he explained.

In his Member of the Month announcement, Black noted that his favorite workout exercise is the treadmill, but told GMA that he also incorporates upper body strength training and the leg press — two exercises Black was captured doing in photos taken by Ashley Seaman, the gym’s general manager.

“[Black] started out with 10 minutes on the treadmill. Now, he would brag to me about how he has worked his way up to 30 minutes,” Seaman explained to GMA. “He is just the most friendly soul I’ve ever met. He just radiates energy and positivity.”

While many have found themselves inspired by Black simply getting to the gym at age 91, others are enamored with how the Alabama resident chooses to wear denim overalls during his exercises instead of typical workout gear.

“They’re comfortable and it’s what I have,” he told GMA of the fashion choice.

In the weeks since Anytime Fitness’ post, Black has quickly become a local celebrity — but it’s certainly not something he ever expected when he first signed up for a gym membership.

“I don’t feel very comfortable being in the limelight, but if it encourages someone else, then I’m willing to do it,” Black told GMA.

Though the Alabama resident — who, according to the gym, has a free membership — admitted in his announcement that the toughest obstacle so far was “making the decision I’d go ahead [with joining a gym,]” he said getting past that challenge is what has allowed him to make major strides and grow.

“You have to decide for yourself, but do you want to be a happy person or a grouch? And I’ve decided to be a happy person,” he told GMA. “The good Lord has blessed me with good health.”

So what’s his best piece of advice for someone thinking about joining a gym? “Go ahead, get started,” he wrote in his announcement.