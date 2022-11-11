Over $90K — and Counting — Raised to Help Family After Their Work Truck Was Stolen on Live TV During Chase

"It's just something that touched my heart,” said Andres Benitez, who launched a GoFundMe campaign so his family, who have a landscaping business, could get back to work

By
Published on November 11, 2022 03:50 PM
Work Truck Stolen With Tools. https://www.gofundme.com/f/work-truck-stolen-with-tools?qid=661d6d407dc337b31bceb6d0778c7003. GoFundMe
Photo: GoFundMe

More than $90,000 has been raised to help Andres Benitez and his family, who have a landscaping business in California, after their brand-new truck was stolen in a chase that aired live on local television.

Three vehicles, including the family's work truck, were stolen Wednesday after a man fled a traffic stop in Fullerton, according to NBC affiliate KNBC.

At one point during the two-hour chase, the 32-year-old driver forced his way into the family's home in Whittier, the outlet reported.

"Residents from the house chased the suspect out of their home, but not before the suspect grabbed their car key," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE in a statement.
"The suspect then drove off with their pickup truck and fled the scene."

The suspect was later arrested by authorities, but the truck sustained heavy damage, per KNBC.

After the ordeal, Benitez started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising money to cover the costs of the tools that were inside the vehicle so the family could continue working. Within 24 hours, more than $80,000 had been raised, according to FOX affiliate KTTV.

As of Friday afternoon, that number increased to over $94,000 thanks to the nearly 2,500 people who have donated.

"It's just amazing," Benitez told KTTV on Thursday. "It's just something that touched my heart."

Work Truck Stolen With Tools. https://www.gofundme.com/f/work-truck-stolen-with-tools?qid=661d6d407dc337b31bceb6d0778c7003. GoFundMe
GoFundMe

Benitez said they had only purchased the truck three weeks prior, according to ABC affiliate KABC-TV. Speaking with KNBC, he said that it had taken two years to save up for the purchase.

"Once I saw him start the truck, I knew it was over, and it broke my heart," Benitez said, per KTTV.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE "the suspect is currently being held on a parole violation pending further charges."

"This was obviously an incredibly dangerous pursuit involving a suspect who had zero regard for public safety, for the motorists on the street and the police officers involved," Capt. Jon Radus, a Fullerton Police Department spokesperson, told The Los Angeles Times. "I'm just grateful that nobody was seriously injured."

The Fullerton Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a Friday update to the GoFundMe campaign, Benitez said law enforcement had informed the family that the vehicle had been shot at and is "now considered part of evidence," meaning they likely will not have access to the equipment until the end of the case.

Luckily, he added, the family has received enough money via donations to replace everything they lost.

Andres' younger brother, Antonio Benitez, also expressed his gratitude to everyone who has supported them.

"I'm so thankful because that's my whole family's business right there," Antonio said during an interview with KTTV. "From the bottom of all our hearts, from the Benitez family, from everyone here, thank you so much."

Another man, whose refrigerator truck was stolen as part of Wednesday's chase, has also started a GoFundMe. John Reynolds told KABC that the president of his homeowner association called him about the incident as he was leaving Knott's Berry Farm with his family.

So far, Reynolds' fundraiser has garnered over $27,000 in donations. "Thank you all for showing my family love and support," he wrote in a message.

