90210 Star Shenae Grimes-Beech Joins Army Veteran to Give Away More Than $25,000 in Gifts

Shenae Grimes-Beech and Colin Wayne are spreading holiday cheer!

On Thursday, the 90210 star teamed up with the U.S. Army veteran to surprise shoppers at the Cool Springs Galleria Mall in Franklin, Tennessee by giving away more than $25,000 worth of gifts to lucky shoppers.

Grimes-Beech met Wayne through mutual friends, and the two decided to give back to their local community before the holidays. Wayne lives about an hour outside of Nashville, and this year will be her first Christmas there since moving with her husband Josh and their daughter Bowie Scarlett, 2, from Hollywood earlier this year.

"I’ve been so blessed and warmly welcomed by this community already in just two months of living here, so any way that I’m able to show gratitude and be of service to the people of Tennessee is my absolute privilege and pleasure,” Grimes-Beech, 31, tells PEOPLE.

She continues: “It’s been a hard year and to have the opportunity to bring a little light to someone’s holiday season this year is a gift.”

The pair surprised shoppers at the mall’s Pottery Barn and paid for their blankets, mugs, pictures, Christmas-themed decor and other items. Grimes-Beech says she loved seeing “the joy on people’s faces.” Some shoppers stopped to ask Wayne and Grimes-Beech for hug, selfies or both.

Image zoom Colin Wayne and Shenae Grimes-Beech surprise a lucky shopper with holiday gifts at the Cool Springs Galleria Mall in Franklin, Tennessee | Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

They also donated $3,000 in cash to St. Jude's Hospital, which was collecting donations at the mall.

But their giving didn’t stop there — Grimes-Beech and Wayne also lined up outside the mall and gave away $15,000 worth of holiday gifts and products to shoppers from Redline Steel, Wayne’s home decor company.

"2020 has been a hard year for most, and this was a simple way to pay it forward just before the holidays,” Wayne tells PEOPLE.

Grimes-Beech also helped Wayne launch Redline Steel’s FAMILY holiday initiative: all proceeds from their family heart decor will go directly to Redline Steel’s employees as an extra bonus to reward them for their hard work during the ongoing coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic.